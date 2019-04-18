TVU Networks’ Innovations Honored as Best in Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – April 17, 2019 – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, today announced industry-wide recognition of the new 4K version of its TVU One mobile IP transmitter, the TVU MediaMind Appliance AI-based metadata generation and search engine, and its IS+ proprietary transmission algorithm during last week’s 2019 NAB Show held in Las Vegas. TVU also provided mobile cellular transmitter equipment to producers of “NAB Show LIVE,” the official broadcast of the NAB. The live transmissions went flawlessly, and Broadcast Beat, producers of “NAB Show LIVE”, will continue to use TVU equipment at future events and venues.

“We’re thrilled to have these different organizations recognize different sectors of our work,” said Eric Chang, Vice President of Marketing, TVU Networks. “This really points to the depth of our company and to the IP-based solutions we provide to a range of applications occurring in diverse locations. The products and technologies selected are all next-generation improvements and essential in the creation of a story-centric workflow. We’re focused on pushing the limits of what’s possible to meet our customers’ live content production challenges today and in the future. I believe our run of award wins during the past 10 years as an NAB exhibitor is a direct reflection of our continued commitment to live production innovation.”

In the first NAB Show 2019 Product of the Year Awards, TVU Networks won in the AI/Machine Learning category for its TVU MediaMind Appliance - an AI-based metadata generation and search engine that speeds production performance and content reuse. This is an independently judged awards program that recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies exhibited during NAB.

TVU MediaMind, is a metadata generation and search engine that speeds production performance and content reuse within an existing broadcast media supply chain. The system uses a combination of time-code and AI-based facial and speech recognition to generate metadata. And an open API lets users connect directly with MAM and NLE systems. Because the MediaMind appliance utilizes both AI and time code to generate search results, it can convert audio and video into structured data in real-time. It’s capable of searching a raw asset at any stage of production – from assignment through to on-air. With the help of TVU’s AI engine, real-time speech recognition lets users find text results even faster than they would searching for images alone. Users simply type in what they’re looking for and the appropriate section of a time code appears. The real-time content search engine uses time code to identify each asset with a unique ID.

TV Technology magazine presented TVU Networks with a Best of Show Award for the TVU One 4K cellular mobile transmitter during the 2019 NAB Show. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. All nominated products are featured in a special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, which will be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of seven Future publications.

Also introduced during the 2019 NAB Show, the 4K version of the TVU One mobile transmitter, a cellular mobile unit with the ability to transmit Ultra-HD/4Kp60 HEVC content. The TVU One TM1000 is TVU’s flag-ship HEVC cellular 4G/LTE mobile transmitter. “UHD/4Kp60 is a much more technically challenging resolution to achieve in a cellular mobile unit,” explained Chang. “However, we are able to overcome these challenges and encode video in full UHD/4K at 60 frames per second.”

The TVU One offers a robust set of functions to meet the needs of any live video broadcaster. It delivers industry-leading video transmission resiliency and HD picture quality from an ultra-compact and rugged hardware chassis. With TVU One, users can fully leverage the versatility of a lightweight IP-based video transmitter in the field as a part of an end-to-end workflow without sacrificing performance, features, or picture quality.

PRODU presented TVU Networks with a NAB 2019 Tech Award for its IS+ technology. TVU’s proprietary transmission algorithm, IS+ enables users to simultaneously transmit over multiple mediums with sub-second latency. Thanks to IS+, TVU transmitters can simultaneously aggregate any combination of bandwidth mediums including cellular 3G/4G LTE, WiFi, Ethernet, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, microwave, microwave mesh and BGAN to deliver a reliable and dependable broadcast picture with latency as low as 0.5 seconds. IS+ uses advanced Forward Error Correction technology to produce superior transmission performance. When compared to traditional FEC/ARQ methods, IS+ uses minimal data overhead without latency introduced by packet retransmission. The result is a reliable transmission with high-quality images and ultra-low latency even in a moving vehicle.

