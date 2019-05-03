True Bangkok United F.C. Chooses ChyronHego's Coach Paint Telestration Tool to Enhance Pregame Preparation and Player Performance

LONDON — May 2, 2019 — ChyronHego announces that True Bangkok United Football Club (F.C.), one of Thailand's most successful and popular football teams, has adopted ChyronHego's Coach Paint for its 2019 season. True Bangkok United's coaching staff is leveraging Coach Paint's advanced video telestration capabilities to boost the club's preparation for upcoming matches and enhance player performance.

"Coach Paint is an extremely important tool in our club's preparation processes and pregame workflows, greatly increasing our analytical perspective and the understanding of players and staff. The tool's high-quality output and ease of use really set it apart," said Luís Viegas, First Team football match analyst and scout, True Bangkok United F.C. "Coach Paint's animations and high-impact graphics bring clarity to our presentations and make it easier to explain the strategy for each upcoming game. And the support of the ChyronHego team, which is always available and reachable, makes a huge difference."

Founded in 1988 as Bangkok University F.C., the club claimed the Thailand Premier League title against all odds in 2006. The club was renamed True Bangkok United F.C. in 2009 and has remained a member of the Thailand Premier League ever since. True Bangkok United has qualified twice over the past three years for the Asian Champions League, and the club's coach, Mano Pölking, is the longest-serving coach of a single club in the history of the Thailand Premier League. The club's current home venue is Thammasat Stadium in the city of Rangsit, Pathum Thani Province.

"Working with True Bangkok United has been a great experience, and their analysis staff has done an outstanding job integrating Coach Paint into their game-prep workflow. They've uncovered the benefits of using advanced telestration — using the same tools as live sports broadcasters such as Sky, ESPN, Fox, and more — to engage and inform players and illustrate key coaching points," said Craig Inness, sports performance and technology specialist, ChyronHego. "At the same time, the team has provided insightful feedback for future product improvements. We look forward to working with True Bangkok United as they continue using Coach Paint in subsequent seasons."

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the sports technology and broadcast markets. ChyronHego's sports technology division specializes in creating, analyzing, and distributing sports data and sports video, as well as empowering the visualization of this content for a wide range of applications. ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed sports technology solutions — including TRACAB™ optical and wearable sports tracking systems; and Coach Paint for video analysis. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

