Tradefair to present 13 new organisations as part of a strong UK group at ConnecTechAsia 2018

ConnecTechAsia is comprised of three parallel shows - CommunicAsia, BroadcastAsia, and a new event, NXTAsia. With legacy events CommunicAsia and BroadcastAsia having served the telecommunications and broadcast media sectors respectively for nearly 40 years, the addition of the new NXTAsia builds upon that well-established legacy to bring new technologies that are shaping the entire spectrum of communication, broadcast, and enterprise technology and services in Asia.



Tradefair, which organises, supports, and facilitates the participation of UK companies in major international trade shows on behalf of the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) and in association with techUK, the Information Technology Telecommunications and Electronics Association, is keen to ensure that eligible British companies that wish to participate in key global trade shows receive the financial and logistical assistance to enable them to focus their energies on showcasing their products and services to the world.



In that regard, Tradefair has been hugely successful over more than 25 years, managing an extensive programme of supported overseas exhibitions for eligible UK companies on behalf of the DIT, focusing on overseas events such as ConnecTechAsia that have proven to be successful in generating quality international business for the UK tech sector.



In a departure from previous years, the three shows take place in two Singapore venues. BroadcastAsia will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. CommunicAsia and NXTAsia will be held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.



Tradefair-supported companies attending BroadcastAsia are: Broadcast Traffic Systems (Stand 6K3-01); Christy Media Solutions (Stand 6K3-06); Exterity (Stand 6K3-11); Glensound Electronics (Stand 6K3-08); Hawk-Woods (Stand 6J2-05); Masstech (Stand 6J2-03); Octopus Newsroom Trading (Stand 6J2-01); Omnitek (Stand 6K3-10); Open Broadcast (Stand 6K3-09); Phabrix (Stand 6K3-12); Photon Beard (Stand 6K3-07); RT Software (Stand 6K3-04); Screen Subtitling System (Stand 6J2-04); The Streaming Company (Stand 6K3-05); Suitcase TV (Stand 6J3-02); Vitec Production Solutions (Stand 6J2-02); V-Nova (Stand 6K3-03); and Zoo Digital (Stand 6K3-02).



Attending the newly created NXTAsia are: Elisha (Stand 5L4-13); Effective Space Solutions (Stand 5L4-06); CallCop/FaxCop (Stand 5L4-10); Crescendo & chargeSky (Stand 5L4-03); Planet Computers (Stand 5L4-08); PodM2M (Stand 5L4-07); Quortus (Stand 5L4-05); Sky and Space Global (UK) (Stand 5L4-11); and United Technologists Europe Limited (UTEL) (Stand 5L4-12)



Those attending CommunicAsia are: Cogent Technologies (Stand IU2-03) and Dilettantism Limited (Stand 1H3-08).



“We’re very pleased and excited to support British participation in the inaugural ConnecTechAsia,” said Tradefair Managing Director Mark Birchall. “Each of the companies we are assisting has either direct or related expertise of value to virtually all of the extraordinary range of innovation and thought-leadership areas that ConnecTechAsia will highlight throughout the event, which are designed to invigorate growth, ensure sustainability, and reimage business models.”