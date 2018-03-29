Latest Innovative Products from the Tiffen Company will Showcase at NAB 2018

Hauppauge, NY- April 9, 2018 - The Tiffen Company, the leading manufacturer of imaging accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries, will be showcasing its latest products from Tiffen Filters, Steadicam, Lowel, Domke, and Davis & Sanford at NAB 2018 in Las Vegas. Reaching a new milestone this year, The Tiffen Company is also proud to be celebrating 80 years in the industry.

Showcasing from the Tiffen Filters line: the NATural Neutral Density (ND) Filters provide unsurpassed neutrality in the visual and IR spectrum resulting in true color fidelity and ultimate image quality. NATural ND's are now available in 77mm and 82mm ring sizes as well as other sizes that are available upon request.

Tiffen Filters caters to the drone community with its exclusive kit of drone filters for DJI(tm). When used in conjunction with the award winning filter technology engineered by Tiffen, the high quality performance of the DJI camera system is taken to the next level, broadening the horizons for content creation. Filters are currently made for the DJI Phantom 4 Pro Advanced and Obsidian drones. Filters for the DJI Mavic air and DJI Inspire 2 are to launch this year, as well.

Tiffen's Pro 100 System is designed to provide photographers with the necessary means for exceptional image capture. By simply attaching the holder onto their camera, photographers will now have the opportunity to take advantage of the positive effects that Tiffen's MPTV filters have on the overall quality of an image. The system accepts 4x4 (100mm) filters.

Showcasing from Steadicam, a division of The Tiffen Company recently launched the Steadicam Air, a revolutionary monopod that is gas lift activated by a foot pedal for adjustable height. Designed in partnership with Master Cinematographers, the Steadicam Air is made of carbon fiber which makes the Air super lightweight and compact making it perfect for travel. It is ideal for nature, wildlife, sports, wedding, event and feature photographers and cinematographers alike. The Air is currently available in a 25 lb. configuration and a 15 lb. configuration is to follow in the second quarter of 2018

The Steadicam M-1 Volt, a tool that provides M-1operators with horizontal stabilization. Weighing only two pounds, the M-1 Volt seamlessly integrates into an existing M-1 sled, providing a greater opportunity for content creation without jeopardizing stability. Steadicam is also looking forward to announce new and exciting products at NAB.

Showcasing from Lowel, a division of The Tiffen Company: the Lowel Go Lite. A compact and versatile lighting solution for photo and video. At its base, the Go Lite is an incredibly bright 5500k host LED light that can be used on the camera or handheld. Using the included accessories you can have a daylight diffused light, a tungsten diffused light and a daylight soft box.

The Lowel Pro Power LED Bi-Color has a powerful output in a lightweight location based system. It offers a focusable Fresnel light that allows you to flood or spot the light as you see fit. It is available to be purchased individually or in kits. The release of the Pro Power LED Bi-Color is set for the second quarter of 2018.

Come and see all of Tiffen's latest products with live presentations and demonstrations in the Central Hall at NAB Booth C5625.

