Clear-Com Hires Samer Mouwanes as Middle East Sales Manager

ALAMEDA, CA, APRIL 30, 2013─ Clear-Com® is pleased to announce that Samer E. Mouwanes will join the company on May 13, 2013 as Regional Sales Manager, Middle East. Mouwanes is a dedicated sales professional with extensive experience in the broadcast, pro audio and installation markets. In his new role, Mouwanes will establish and head Clear-Com’s new Middle East office. He will be responsible for overseeing all sales and customer service activities in the Middle East, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.

Mouwanes will build on the sales experience he has garnered to help promote Clear-Com to industry professionals in the region. He will work directly with Karlie Miles, Clear-Com’s Director of Sales, EMEA and South Asia Pacific, to grow Clear-Com’s market share in the broadcast and live performance markets, while developing business in new markets. He will also work directly with Clear-Com’s partners and customers to ensure they are knowledgeable on company offerings and solutions.

Prior to joining Clear-Com, Mouwanes held sales positions with Sony Professional Solutions MEA (PSMEA), Bond Communications, Emirates Computers, AVTelco and Telec. Throughout his career, he has developed relationships with important players in the broadcast, pro audio and installation markets. With Mouwanes’ extensive training, he will be able to identify and address the challenges faced by customers in those industries. His fluency in Arabic, English and French will enhance his success in all areas of the sales process.

Since graduating from the College de La Sagesse in Beirut, Lebanon, Mouwanes has built a successful career. In his most recent role as sales manager at Sony PSMEA, he was responsible for handling broadcast and content creation sales and marketing for several Middle Eastern countries. He also was in charge of sales and marketing for the company’s security, medical, projector, video conferencing and display products in those regions.

“We are delighted to welcome Samer to the Clear-Com and HME team,” says Miles. “Having someone with such extensive knowledge and sales experience as Samer to represent Clear-Com in the Middle East will be a huge benefit to our partners and customers. We’re confident that he will build on our current success within this region, giving our partners and customers the expertise and attention that they require to succeed.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with Clear-Com to extend the company reach in the Middle East region,” says Mouwanes. “Clear-Com is the leader in global communications, and I am committed to building on that success. I look forward to strengthening the company’s relationship with end users while further expanding the company’s customer base.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.