Adorama Hosts NAB Spin-off, Puts Top Manufacturers’ Hot New Products on Display in New York City

New York, NY – April 30, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of professional video, photographic and consumer electronics products, is bringing the NAB buzz to the Big Apple this May. The retailer, just back from a hugely successful NAB appearance a few weeks ago, will be hosting a post-NAB* spin-off event on Thursday, May 9th from 1-8pm at its new event space at 55 West 17th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City. Following close on the heels of NAB 2013 and sticking to a format similar to that of tradeshows, the event will feature a handpicked selection of manufacturers.

Adorama’s event, which will be open to the public, will feature up to 20 exhibitors, including industry powerhouses like AJA, Sony Electronics, Blackmagic Design, RED, Canon, Convergent Design, JVC, Newtek, Panasonic and TV Logic. “NAB is perfect for showcasing our newest technologies and meeting with several groups of customers that are important to Sony,” said Tom Anderson, National Sales Manager – Professional Solutions of America at Sony. “But it’s only four days, once a year. Extending the NAB experience to a wider audience of current and potential customers is a great idea that gives us more opportunities to reach new markets and identify more applications for our products. Adorama has the right mix of resources and technology expertise to make this a ‘can’t miss’ event that will benefit their customers and Sony.”

The displays will include the latest pro-video equipment, providing attendees a chance to get hands-on with the gear and speak one-on-one to representatives."Blackmagic Design announced nine new products at NAB, including the Pocket Cinema Camera, Production Camera 4K and new Ultra HD product lines. We are looking forward to future opportunities to show these and other products off, and know that filmmakers, broadcasters and post professionals are excited to learn and see more,” said Dan May, president, Blackmagic Design.

Adorama video, film and photography specialists will also be onsite to provide attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and digital media accessories available, as well as to place orders for interested attendees. Those who place orders of $1,000 or more on products from participating manufacturers will receive a $100 Adorama gift card to be used towards a future purchase.

“NAB 2013 was a huge success for Adorama, as well as many of the manufacturers we work closely with,” comments Abigail Hessney, marketing manager of professional video and audio at Adorama. “We are replicating that experience for those who were not able to attend the show as well as the people who want a second chance to see and test-drive the gear. Adorama is bringing the talent and technology to the people – making it easier for them to get the latest information to make important decisions on the tools they need to successfully do their job.”

Details for the Adorama Post-NAB Event

This exclusive post-NAB event will take place at Adorama’s event space located at 55 West 17th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City. Admission is free, with doors open to attendees between 1pm and 8pm on Thursday, May 9, 2013.

To set up a press briefing with a member of the Adorama team, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

*Adorama’s post-NAB spin-off event has no affiliation with the National Association of Broadcasters organization.

ABOUT ADORAMA

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popularAdoramaTV.

Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s "Best of the Web" and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

###