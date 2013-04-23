Riedel Names Daniel Huard Sales Manager for Canada

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 23, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the appointment of Daniel Huard as sales manager for Canada. In this role with Riedel, Huard will work to increase awareness and adoption of the company's products in broadcast, entertainment, and sports event applications, and to continue the growth of Riedel's rental services.

"Daniel has been actively involved in audio and video production for more than 25 years, with an exclusive focus on A/V equipment sales and rental over the past decade," said Christopher Street, general manager of North and Central America for Riedel Communications. "With a remarkable depth of experience and knowledge, as well as connections to virtually every major media group in Canada, he is an ideal fit for the leadership of our Canadian sales operations."

Prior to joining Riedel, Huard owned and operated DHH, an equipment sales agency for brands including Riedel, Sennheiser, Stagetec, L-Acoustics, Digigram, and Neumann. Under his leadership, DHH provided solutions to broadcasters including CBC, Global TV, CTV, Rogers, and TVA. Huard's company also supplied equipment to Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion, and various professional equipment rental houses. In his earlier role as vice president of TV production for Montreal-based group Pram, he was responsible for line production of Surprise sur Prise in France and the United States, as well as for management of the company's mobile production units.

Huard, who is fluent in both English and French, will be based in Quebec. He can be reached at daniel.huard@riedel.net or (514) 299-1000.

Information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/DanielHuard.zip

Photo Caption: Daniel Huard, sales manager