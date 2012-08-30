Nevion’s new signal processing modules provide higher 3G quality and “mix and match” capability at IBC

Sandefjord, Norway, August 30, 2012 – At IBC, Nevion (stand 8.B70), the leading provider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will highlight new signal processing solutions supporting higher quality and increased density for 3G, as well as the ability to mix and match through highly flexible modules.

“Our new signal processing modules are designed to accommodate the reality of conditions facing broadcasters today and adding value where it is needed most,” said Svein Håvard Haugen, director of engineering, Nevion. “Design innovations such as advanced SFP technology have allowed us to build more scalability and functionality within single modules—all within our signature compact sizes.”

Nevion’s new Flashlink family of flexible video, audio and data multiplexers includes SFP technology, enabling the new AES-VMUX to function as both a multiplexer and demultiplexer, capable of meeting the specific requirements of any application. Equipped with 16 AES audio ports that can be used as inputs or outputs, the module transports a large number of digital audio signals with full asynchronous audio transport over SDTI transparently, with clock information of each AES signal transported along with the data. Modules may be daisy chained to increase the number of audio signals up to a maximum of 64 AES channels with additional channel capacity added through a traditional SDI audio embedder. The AES-VMUX may also be equipped with a small form-factor pluggable (SFP) transceiver for easy optical link capability.

The new ADDA-AES range of analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters provides higher quality and higher density conversion. ADDA modules convert to and from eight mono channels, and can also be used together with AV-3G-XMUX modules—featuring bidirectional AES ports. Using the same backplane, these modules can combine to form three different analog-to-video versions, further expanding the range.

Supporting 3G-SDI and 1080p50/60 formats, Nevion’s extensive signal processing portfolio takes advantage of 3G’s unprecedented image quality and high levels of video processing for optimal quality throughout the entire production chain. Nevion’s 3G signal processing covers up, down and cross conversion (UDC-3G-XMUX4+), standards conversion, highly integrated audio embedding and de-embedding (AV-3G-XMUX/AAV-3G-XMUX), and dual frame synchronisation (FRS-3G-DUAL).

With SFP technology already supported by Nevion’s Sublime optical routing and Flashlink Compact optical conversion, Nevion now offers an entire portfolio of SFP interfacing solutions that provide greater cost efficiency, higher density routing and conversion, and scalability to meet the redundancy and cost parameters of any application.These benefits complement Flashlink’s industry-recognised high quality, reliability and low resource requirements.

