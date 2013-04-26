Markertek Releases a Full-Line of Fiber Optic Tactical Snakes
SAUGERTIES, NY - April 26, 2013 - Markertek, a global supplier of specialized products to all television and broadcast networks, today released a full-line of multichannel fiber optic tactical snakes for outside broadcast, sports production and pro-audio long distance applications.
Markertek's complete line of fiber optic tactical snakes includes 2-Channel up to 12-Channel versions with ST, LC, SC or MPO connectors. All cables are assembled with OCC brand tac-fiber with internal aramid strength members for crush resistance in high traffic areas. Fiber optic tactical snakes are available with Schill reels featuring inner hub fanout storage and a latching protection door. All assemblies are multi-stage machine polished and tested for fiber shop with full repair services and custom lengths & configurations available.
“Whether you're running a Blackmagic ATEM camera converter or a yellobrik transceiver, a fiber optic tactical snake from Markertek completes the system with a reliable interconnect you can drive a tank over, ” said Chris Fisher, VP of Engineering at Markertek. “The beauty of our Schill reel models is the ability to store your fanout inside the reel hub in a clean and safe environment. It is our goal to be the #1 supplier of custom fiber optic solutions to the broadcasting industry. Markertek has a LEMO trained staff and now offers SMPTE hybrid cables and breakout solutions for any application.”
To receive a free copy of the Markertek Fiber Edition Catalog visit www.markertek.com, email sales@markertek.com or call 800-522-2025. Digital versions are available for download either as a full PDF or in a ZIP file. Customers can also reach out to their existing Markertek sales contact for a quick quote or further details.
# # #
About Markertek
Markertek is a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house serving the technical side of the media industry with over 60,000 unique solutions at reasonable prices - supported with dependable advice from actual pro-audio and broadcast video professionals. The Markertek catalog has achieved cult-like status among digital media professionals as the ultimate design tool for creating the electronic infrastructure required to produce the majority of primetime television shows, feature films, commercials and chart-topping music hits, as well as all other areas in the audio and video industry.
Markertek is the #1 “Go-To” source in the industry for everything fiber optic including SMPTE Hybrid camera cables, 2-12 channel tactical fiber snakes, fiber rack mount solutions, fiber reels, fiber consumables and specialized tooling.
Visit www.markertek.com for more information.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox