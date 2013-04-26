Markertek Releases a Full-Line of Fiber Optic Tactical Snakes

SAUGERTIES, NY - April 26, 2013 - Markertek, a global supplier of specialized products to all television and broadcast networks, today released a full-line of multichannel fiber optic tactical snakes for outside broadcast, sports production and pro-audio long distance applications.

Markertek's complete line of fiber optic tactical snakes includes 2-Channel up to 12-Channel versions with ST, LC, SC or MPO connectors. All cables are assembled with OCC brand tac-fiber with internal aramid strength members for crush resistance in high traffic areas. Fiber optic tactical snakes are available with Schill reels featuring inner hub fanout storage and a latching protection door. All assemblies are multi-stage machine polished and tested for fiber shop with full repair services and custom lengths & configurations available.

“Whether you're running a Blackmagic ATEM camera converter or a yellobrik transceiver, a fiber optic tactical snake from Markertek completes the system with a reliable interconnect you can drive a tank over, ” said Chris Fisher, VP of Engineering at Markertek. “The beauty of our Schill reel models is the ability to store your fanout inside the reel hub in a clean and safe environment. It is our goal to be the #1 supplier of custom fiber optic solutions to the broadcasting industry. Markertek has a LEMO trained staff and now offers SMPTE hybrid cables and breakout solutions for any application.”

To receive a free copy of the Markertek Fiber Edition Catalog visit www.markertek.com, email sales@markertek.com or call 800-522-2025.

