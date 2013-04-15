The Tiffen Company Wins “Mario” Award From TV Technology Columnist Mario Orazio for the Listec PromPTZ

Las Vegas, NV – April 10, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is the recipient of the 21st Annual Mario Award given by TV Technology magazine for its Listec PromPTZ. The radical new development from Listec, which was just announced at this year’s NAB show, is one of the first of its kind and is ideal for networks and operations needing prompters for remote one-person studios.



“The Mario Award reflects the dedication to innovation that all the engineers at Tiffen are constantly striving for. They continually push the limits of what our technology is capable of, ensuring our products are always on the cutting edge of innovation,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “We’re thrilled to be the recipient of such a prestigious award and especially proud to be one of only ten companies to receive it. A huge thanks to TV Technology and Mario Orazio for recognizing our achievements with the Listec PromPTZ.”



“Mario scours the NAB show floor for the 10 most innovative products that represent the pinnacle of technical achievement. We are proud to present these awards on behalf of the ‘Masked Engineer,’” said TV Technology Editor-in-Chief Tom Butts.



About the Listec PromPTZ

The flexibility of PromPTZ offers professional prompting capabilities in a compact setup for remote personnel; for example, at-home journalists or small facilities operating in remote locations, such as houses of worship. Thanks to its blended design, the Listec PromPTZ facilitates tremendous dialog and camera support for radio stations talk programs that also broadcast on air. The new Listec PromPTZ will work with wall- or tripod-mounted PTZ cameras.



Feature Highlights Include:



• Versatile mounting options; fixed wall mount and portable 100mm ballhead solutions for nearly any PTZ camera or configuration.

• 70/30 trapezoidal mirror for clear viewing from 15 feet or more

• Compact design folds back when not in use

• Provides remote talent teleprompting capabilities in ways never before available

• Light and portable – weighs less than 25 pounds



About the Mario Awards

Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize manufacturers whose products represent significant technical breakthroughs – many of these products have gone on to significantly impact the future of video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB convention to companies that demonstrate forward-thinking and technical excellence in their products.



About TV Technology

TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews and is celebrating its 30th year covering the television industry. The magazine is published by NewBay Media LLC, the world’s largest publisher of audio and video publications.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



