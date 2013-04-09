Studio Technologies Debuts Model 240 Producer's Console

Unit Joins Enhanced Versions of the Entire Line of 200-Series Announcer’s Consoles

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 9, 2013 – Studio Technologies Inc., the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, debuts the new Model 240 Producer’s Console at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth C5449). The company is also showcasing enhanced versions of its popular 200-Series Announcer’s Consoles. The 200-Series, which consists of models 210, 212, 220, 230, 233 and the new 240, are powerful, easy-to-use and flexible audio control “hubs” for announcers, commentators and production personnel. The new Model 240 offers powerful IFB flexibility and partyline intercom options. Compatible with all broadcast and production analog and digital audio system environments, the tabletop units are well suited for on-air television, radio broadcast and live-event production applications. The updated products also introduce new functionality and an improved physical design.

“The 200-Series has been out for over 10 years and has been well received by the broadcast industry worldwide—especially in the U.S. and Canada,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies, Inc. “We started employing new manufacturing methods for our most recent products and applied those advancements to the 200-Series. The new versions have benefitted from the availability of enhanced components and modern design techniques, with performance improvements made in both the hardware and operating firmware. By paying attention to the details, we believe the updated 200-Series will continue to be embraced by the industry at large. Through close collaboration with our customers we were lead to developing the new Model 240 Producer’s Console. It will improve the ability of production personnel to communicate effectively with on-air talent.”

The Model 240 Producer’s Console is designed for producers, directors and other broadcast personnel who need to communicate with on-air broadcast and related production personnel efficiently. The unit provides the resources of a four-channel talent cueing (IFB) master station combined with a two-channel party-line intercom user station. Incorporating numerous configurable features and upgrade flexibility, the Model 240 can meet the exacting demands of this important production niche.

Enhancements across all units include updated circuitry achieved by transitioning from through-hole component to primarily surface-mount-device (SMD) technology; employing multilayer circuit boards with internal planes to reduce noise, increase efficiency and lead to better thermal management.

All units also feature a revised phantom power supply circuit for enhanced stability and lower noise; improved filtering on inputs and outputs to increase RF rejection and ESD immunity and new circuitry to allow the installation of optional LED backlighting of push-button switches. The security panel has been changed from steel to aluminum, which lowers unit weight, allowing for laser-etched configuration instructions for improved legibility. This means instructional text and graphics are now integrated with the product and cannot be lost or worn off.

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, each model in the 200-Series has received unit-specific enhancements. The Model 210 added a solid-state auxiliary relay contact, while the Model 212 now has unbalanced analog line-level outputs associated with main and talkback functions (previously, only digital audio main and talkback outputs were available). A data interface was also included to support an optional remote user panel. The Model 220 has an added monaural headphone output feature and a data interface for supporting an optional remote user panel. The Model 230 has improved party-line interface circuitry and simplified and improved sidetone features, while the Model 233 has improved party-line interface circuitry.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 1-847-676-9177.