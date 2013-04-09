BroaMan Showcases Its Repeat Platform Devices at the 2013 NAB Show

Repeat48 and Repeat48CWDM Offer Point-to-Point 3G/HD/SD-SDI Video Conversion

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2013 – BroaMan, a leading German manufacturer of professional digital video, audio and data network solutions providing routing, format conversion and management for a variety of markets, including broadcast, post production and AV, will exhibit its affordable Repeat48 and Repeat48CWDM plug-and-play video conversion solutions at the 2013 NAB Show(Booth C8443).

BroaMan’s Repeat platform devices convert 3G/HD/SD-SDI (or MADI) signals from coaxial cables to fiber and back. The Repeat family includes the Repeat48 and Repeat48CWDM. These powerful, easy-to-use and cost-effective devices include built-in multiplexers for combining multiple signals onto a single fiber, which in turn can be interfaced to audio and data network systems, including Optocore, SANE, MADI and Ethernet. Both devices are capable of converting two to 24 channels in a single rack space with built-in power supplies, while the Repeat 48CWDM allows for optical channels to be multiplexed and demultiplexed.

“We are thrilled to share the Repeat series with the NAB community,” says Tine Helmle, director, BroaMan. “Whether a broadcast event is live or filmed, large or small, the ability to successfully transport professional high-bandwidth 3G/HD/SD-SDI video, audio and control signals reliably is an absolute must. BroaMan’s technology is based on this specific need and we are happy to offer the Repeat series as a cost-effective solution for scalable audio and video fiber transport.”

Additionally, the cost of the Repeat48 can be at or below the cost per channel of current brick-style solutions that do not include a built-in AC power supply or rack/installation mounting options.

Executives will be on hand at the BroaMan booth to demo the Repeat48 and Repeat48CWDM, as well as the Repeat66 and Repeat33, which are used for flexible applications, rather than in plug-in-play situations. The Route series, which includes the Route66 and Route33 devices, will also be on display. Both of these unique devices are based on an individual customer’s level of complexity and feature requirements.





About BroaMan

BroaMan, (Broadcast Manufactur GmbH) based in München-Gräfelfing, Germany, manufactures infrastructure solutions for broadcast applications such as studios, OB vans or sporting events. The turnkey solutions convert, transport and route all types of commonly used broadcast signals, including digital and analogue video, audio, intercom, and control data, over a high-bandwidth fiber infrastructure. If required, this includes format conversions, e.g. from copper to fiber or from analogue to digital, as well as routing of signals based on automatic or manual rules, up/downscalers, frame synchronizers, and many more features. The company offers customized solutions for every application that requires 3G/HD/SD-SDI video transport or routing—whether a big and complex system for broadcast studio or OB Van, or a simple point to point for a small church or conference hall. For more information visit: www.broaman.com.