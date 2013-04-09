Media Group International Announces New Partnership With never.no

As part of its forward-thinking approach to bring the very latest solutions to its customers, leading systems integrator Media Group International has announced a new partnership with never.no – a world renowned company that specialises in social media integration technology for TV broadcasters and producers.

The new partnership represents MGI’s determination to expand its remit into areas such as new media, IPTV, OTT and streaming - all of which are becoming increasingly important to traditional broadcast operations.

“We recognise that today’s broadcast industry needs to incorporate a much wider range of technologies in order to give audiences the services they want,” says Paul Hennessy, CEO of MGI. “By forging exciting partnerships with best-of-breed technology partners like never.no, MGI is able to help customers embrace new technologies and install the most effective solution for their particular needs.”

never.no is a Social Television platform that gives broadcasters and advertising agencies the framework they need to support end-to-end Social TV, Synchronized Companion Apps and Participation TV.

Through its Interactive Suite, the company provides the middleware required to engage audiences, enable interaction and drive participation with a broadcast.

never.no already has a global customer base that includes many of the world’s top broadcasters such as ABC News Digital, BBC, CBC, ESPN and Voice of America. Thanks to the new partnership with MGI, broadcasters in the GCC region can also benefit from this innovative technology.

Scott Davies, never.no’s Vice President of Sales EMEA says: “Having a network of strong partners is a strategic priority for never.no and we are delighted that MGI, a company with such an impressive track record for delivering high-end broadcast and graphics solutions, is collaborating with us in the GCC. In future, broadcasters will be able to turn to MGI to deliver Social TV and audience participation in a visual and impactful way.”

Paul Hennessy adds: “Our partnership with never.no comes hot on the heels of similar arrangements we have signed with VidiGo, HoloVis International Ltd and Visual Unity. These are enabling MGI to enter new markets and deliver an even greater range of technology, solutions and services to our burgeoning client base in the Middle East and Europe.”

