Pilat Media Further Enhances IBMS OmniCast for More Efficient VOD and Catch-up TV Scheduling Across Multiscreen Services

Now Includes Matrix Scheduling and Management of VOD, OTT, and Catch-Up TV Across Multiple Screens, Delivery Platforms, and Media Outlets

LAS VEGAS -- April 8, 2013 -- Pilat Media today announced that it has enhanced the functionality of IBMS OmniCast, the company's business management solution for next-generation services such as video on demand (VOD), OTT, and catch-up TV across all delivery platforms. IBMS OmniCast now includes a service matrix that helps media companies unify programming, streamline scheduling, and accelerate media preparation for multiplatform services. With this tool, broadcasters can schedule composite content packages once, and the system will automatically create offers on each linked delivery outlet -- applying appropriate rights checks based on the requirements of each platform and defining the appropriate media for each delivery platform.

"As broadcast quality media continues to make its way to all consumer screens, broadcasters require sophisticated tools to schedule efficiently across a growing number of media outlets while maintaining brand consistency, maximizing rights utilization, and managing the different media formats required by the different platforms," said Geoff Hutton, chief functional architect at Pilat Media. "The latest enhancements in IBMS OmniCast provide great benefits to schedulers and take advantage of the built-in workflow automation tools in IBMS to provide new levels of efficiency and control across a multiplicity of nonlinear services. IBMS OmniCast has become an important tool for broadcasters to monetize programs and develop new revenue streams through services such as catch-up TV, VOD, and OTT."

As a stand-alone system, IBMS OmniCast addresses everything from acquisition and multiplatform service scheduling to content factory automation and interactive business dashboards. The built-in workflow orchestration capabilities facilitate integration with other systems in the broadcaster's operations. The new service matrix capability is also available as part of IBMS:OnDemand, an add-on, nonlinear content management module for IBMS-managed environments.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. In addition, Pilat Media offers an end-to-end enterprise class OTT solution that seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations through the company's subsidiary, OTTilus. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

