TSL Professional Products Extends Loudness Capabilities of Its PAM2 MK2 Multichannel Audio Monitor with New Dolby Card Features

PAM2 MK2 now handles LRA, Leq, ATSC and EBU standards via enhanced Dolby CAT 1100 card

Las Vegas, April 8,2013 – TSL Professional Products Ltd. (TSL PPL), leading manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/cross-equipment communication and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, announces the implementation of new features from the Dolby CAT 1100 Decoding Card into its PAM2 MK2 Multichannel Audio Monitoring Unit (PAM2 MK2) at NAB (Booth N1124) that enables the unit to measure loudness on two channels simultaneously.

A recent addition to TSL Professional Products’ Precision Audio Monitoring range (PAM), the PAM2 MK2 delivers a new set of critical features for precision audio monitoring in numerous positions along the broadcast chain. With an SDI output connection to export display information to an external video monitor, a front-panel USB port for preset save/recall management and an Ethernet port to provide network connectivity to system management software applications, the PAM2 MK2 is one of the most concise and flexible multi-channel audio devices available. Additionally, the Ethernet connection provides users with control system integration.

As a member of the Dolby OEM Partner Program, TSL continues to implement the new feature enhancements for Dolby’s CAT 1100 module, a platform for comprehensive decoding and monitoring of key Dolby audio formats used throughout the HD broadcast chain, for its PAM2 MK2 unit. One of the first audio monitors to ever implement the CAT 1100, extended capabilities regarding Loudness of the PAM2 MK2 include Loudness Range (LRA) and Leq metering that as well as the ATSC and EBU loudness standards. Furthermore, the PAM2 MK2 also is the first audio monitor capable of measuring loudness values from two programs simultaneously by utilizing the CAT 1100 and PAM2 onboard processing at the same time.

“The new features for the CAT 1100 module address a wider range of capabilities when dealing with Dolby signals in the production and delivery chain,” says Martin Dyster, head of audio for TSL. “The PAM2 MK2 represents a quantum leap in functionality over previous PAM models and the addition of the Dolby CAT 1100 card developments makes the PAM2 MK2 a powerful component in any broadcast environment.”

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tsl.co.uk/products.aspx.