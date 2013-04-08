Digital Vision Announces Technology Partnership with MTI Film; Unveils Slate of Advanced Image Processing Tools

A History of Innovation, Collaboration, Integration in the Spotlight at NAB 2013

(London, UK) In keeping with its 25-year history of advancing creative technology, Digital Vision is proud to announce a technology partnership with MTI Film that will include the integration of MTI's Cortex::Control Dailies with the award-winning Nucoda grading platform. In addition, Digital Vision is unveiling exciting new developments for their Nucoda and Phoenix product lines during NAB.

Cortex::Control Dailies is part of MTI Film's on-set/near-set and facility dailies solution for playback, color, synchronization, metadata and transcoding. The integration of Cortex with Nucoda will support the setting of looks and exporting of stills with complete CDL and metadata for set-through-post coherency. It will also allow for complex data to be shared between Nucoda and Cortex, including CDL, LUT and Camera RAW settings. Integrated into Nucoda, Cortex brings production color choices directly into the final color process, moving on-set preferences dailies through final color easily.

Other new features in Nucoda and Phoenix include an updated DVO Stereo fix tool and updated stereo tools, including two new Warping tools as well as a tool to fix camera lens distortion.

Kelvin Bolah, President, Digital Vision, said, "MTI has been our collaborator, customer, and technology partner for many years, and this integration is the result of an in-depth look at how we can better support our customers. Working closely with MTI, we know how good Cortex is, and this integration into Nucoda unleashes powerful color management and on-set capabilities. This means an accessible, ACES compatible, color pipeline that serves our clients exceedingly well."

Larry Chernoff, CEO and Founder of MTI commented, "We have worked closely with the team at Digital Vision for many years, and they consistently bring an unparalleled sense of experimentation and ingenuity to the process, which is evident in their outstanding product line. As Cortex becomes more integrated into the Nucoda toolset, we expect to see customers reap wide benefits."

The Nucoda 2013 product line enhancements include expansion and refinement of the ACES workflow, as well as extension to the ASC CDL. Other products in demonstration at NAB include Thor, a soon-to-be-released dedicated hardware for advanced image processing; Phoenix restoration software, whose latest release includes tools to fix Chromatic Aberration, a Color Component Align tool, and the much anticipated DVO De-Warp, a fully automatic system for repairing warped film, and the Golden Eye archive scanner, which forms an element of the Vintage Cloud Archive workflow solution.

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners and the Vintage Cloud solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognized highest quality in scanning, film digitization, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies.

About MTI Film

Since 1997 MTI Film has provided award winning software applications to the post-production industry with a focus on technology for digital film restoration and digital dailies. With strong ties to our customers and an in-house services arm providing real-world, real-time development experience, MTI Film offers the most advanced, efficient and user-friendly applications on the market. MTI Film products include Correct DRS(tm) Control Dailies and Convey, and introducing the Cortex family - a simple, powerful and coherent digital workflow solution from pre-production through post-production.

