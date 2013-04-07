Wohler RadiantGrid Previews New Video Process Pipeline at NAB

RadiantGrid(TM) Version 8.0 Will Enable Color Legalization and Offer Support for High-Bit-Depth Color

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 7, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that the initial release of the RadiantGrid(TM) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform version 8.0 will feature high-impact enhancements including full broadcast-gamut color legalization and high bit-depth within native color spaces. With these capabilities, RadiantGrid 8.0 will automate broadcast-gamut color legalization within the transcoding workflow and support up to 16-bit 4:4:4:4 YUV video while managing frame-level metadata such as field order and anamorphic aspect ratios. All enhancements will be available without expensive hardware or software upgrades.

"The upcoming upgrades to RadiantGrid version 8.0 tackle very diverse and difficult areas of the production arena. The ability to legalize gamut for broadcast within the NTSC and PAL domains in a file-based workflow ensures quality that allows broadcasters to take advantage of transcoding automation, and gives them confidence it will meet on-air quality requirements," said Wohler's Edel Garcia, vice president of worldwide sales for the RadiantGrid business line. "Further upstream, the preproduction and postproduction processes demand a much higher fidelity of video, often requiring capabilities for much higher bit-depth. Maintaining the native color space and fidelity up to 16-bit is essential for using transcoding tools this far upstream. Now true archive preservation and film-grade use of transcoding are possible."

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform offers a highly efficient solution for transcoding, standards conversion, and audio processing in applications including loudness correction, quality control, and distribution of media. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) parallel-processing engine, which excels at providing faster-than-real-time content transformation, particularly for long-form content requiring multiple processes to be run concurrently.

Targeting users in the broadcast realm, the addition of gamut legalization options, which are now part of RadiantGrid's "detect and correct" capabilities, assures that any input into the processing pipeline can optionally be legalized for broadcast upon output. Providing users with options, such as RGB only, RGB + Y (enabling EBU R103-2000 and DPP compliance), Composite (NTSC and PAL) domain, and other combinations, the RadiantGrid platform will fix the problem and deliver a transcoded output that is ready for air.

For film preservation and other applications requiring high-end video standards, high-bit-depth color support allows users to work in the native color range without compromise. RadiantGrid users can transcode content with confidence that the output will reflect original colors with the same degree of precision. RadiantGrid also makes these capabilities work in sync with the Cinnafilm plug-in available for high-quality frame rate management in a hybrid CPU/GPU environment.

"The best part is that this new functionality is not an added cost for the user and will be standard for customers upgrading to or purchasing the 8.0 version of the RadiantGrid Platform," said Kirk Marple, chief software architect, RadiantGrid. "This new functionality will also be included in all Wohler file-based appliances and software packages where video transformation is occurring."

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

