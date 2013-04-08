TSL Professional Products Introduces Powerful Mixer Back-Up Solution with Launch of New TouchMix Combo at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS,

APRIL

7

, 201

3

–

TSL Professional Products Ltd.

(PPL

)

,

manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/cross-equipment communication and power management solutions for the broadcast industry

,

is introducing the new

TouchMix Combo

system at the 2013 NAB Show (Booth N1124).

The TouchMix Combo,

a powerful integration

of

TSL

PPL

’s popular

TouchMix

(AVM-T-Mix)

and

TouchMix Pilot

systems,

can serve as a high-level backup structure for main console failure in a larger facility, or as a standalone audio mixer in a smaller production situation.

“The TouchMix Combo originated with the request of a client looking to ensure continuous audio performance should their main, on-air audio console fail,” says Martin Dyster, Head of Audio for TSL PPL. “Following consultation with China’s Shanghai Media Group, our engineering team combinedthe rack-mount TouchMix with the desktop TouchMix Pilot, which meant that the rack-mount unit could be used by the technical manager in the engine room to handleconfiguration, while the sound operator could cut in the channels using the desktop Touchmix Pilotif the main mixing console was lost.By listening to our customer, and then delivering the desired solution, we realized that a new and powerful production system had been created. So now, the TouchMix Combo is a part of our regular product line.”

The newTouchMix Combo delivers failsafe operation beyond multiple-source monitoring as a backup solution if a main studio console crashes. Working in a master/slave relationship, the new TouchMix Combo offers enhanced workflow options for a broadcaster, including the ability to use it as a standalone audio mixer for a smaller facility.

The main “host” TouchMix unit comprises two 20-channel, line-level audio mixers, each configurable as a combination of assignable stereo, mono or even surround input channels per mixer. The 22:9-aspect-ratio touch screen front panel provides volume control, a dual-function gain/balance encoder, headphone socket, USB port, home preset save/recall switch and loudspeakers. The TouchMix Pilot comprises a desktop remote touch screen panel with a rack-mount host unit. In the TouchMix Combo package, the TouchMix Pilot effectively becomes the remote control for the rack-mount T-Mix. The two-unit combination packages are interconnected via Ethernet.

“The TouchMix Combo is a testament to our engineering team, which created a sophisticated system for multichannel, multisource audio monitoring that is powerful enough straight out of the box to take on the main audio chores should a console fail,” continues Dyster. “This first version of the TouchMix Combo is set to utilize the full power of the TouchMix system now, while capable of expanded performance features in the future.”

