Visual Unity and PROVYS Announces Their Strategic Partnership at NAB 2013

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 8th, 2013: Multiscreen solution provider Visual Unity has partnered with media software solutions provider PROVYS by integrating Visual Unity’s next generation vuMedia™ Over the Top (OTT) platform with PROVYS’ advanced broadcast management and planning system.

This ground-breaking joint venture between Visual Unity and PROVYS will be on show at NAB 2013 at the PROVYS booth (N5818).

Visual Unity’s vuMedia™ offers the ability to manage and monetize audio, video and image libraries - quickly and easily. This Cloud-based service alleviates the need for businesses to build an expensive, in-house and resource-intensive media library by allowing content owners and distributors to publish content online. The platform also supports live streaming of High Definition video. Graphics and other audio and visual material can be associated with files, for brand promotion or to generate advertisement revenue.

PROVYS’ software solution provides broadcasters with the mature and robust channel management and advertisement sales tools needed to increase productivity and gain strategic insight into business processes.

Integration of vuMedia™ with PROVYS is seamless. No additional inputs are required. Customers who choose PROVYS with vuMedia™ will have front-end access to their own catalogue, charts and metadata, as well as a video player with a smart URL, which will allow movies to be played on a variety of different devices. Other vumedia™ features such as statistical analysis, advertisement injection and social network integration are also available, bringing the full power of OTT to a much wider audience.

Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity, says: “This is a significant development for PROVYS’ customers as it offers a completely automated online video platform where content can be managed centrally, thus saving time, equipment cost and manpower. It will also increase business bandwidth by providing broadcasters with an easy and effective way to utilize all their content rights.”

The new solution is completely connected to Visual Unity's content delivery Network (CDN) module, vuNet™, with connectors to other worldwide CDN's such as Akamai, Limelight, Level3, Du and MediaNova.

Josef Vasica, CEO of PROVYS comments, “We are delighted to present the results of our common development at our booth. Visual Unity brings years of OTT expertise and breath of services that complement our own. This as a triple win situation for all: PROVYS, Visual, and our customers. The combined best practices allow us to build even better products, services and overall solutions for our clients.”

Gabriel Dusil, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Strategy, adds: “This is an exciting joint project we have developed with PROVYS, and we see it as a major endorsement of our vuMedia™ OTT platform. Our joint offering is a solution that speaks to what is at the top of the broadcaster’s agenda - a Cloud-based service that allows them to maintain rights to their content, while providing flexible methods to monetize their content onto multiple screens.”

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content. Our clients can measure, analyze and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content.



Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com

About PROVYS

PROVYS channel management system for TV broadcasters was created by DCIT Incorporated in 1997. Since then, its continuous development has expanded its capabilities and power, enabling cost reduction and improved efficiency. It is now used by hundreds of broadcast channels – including five national broadcasters and several renowned global companies such as Sony Pictures, Arqiva, Polsat and CME.

The core functions of PROVYS "TVoffice solution" provide the basis of an efficient and secure environment that supports the business objectives of any broadcaster, seamlessly linking all the business processes. The modular architecture provides a wide spectrum of options to suit every broadcaster, with expansion into new areas to cover growing user requirements.

PROVYS support services have a great reputation. Available around the clock, the support team provides reliable and highly responsive user support and technical assistance.