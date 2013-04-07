Dalet and BeTomorrow Collaborate to Facilitate Second Screen Viewing

New app that simplifies live and on-demand content production is featured at NAB 2013

Levallois-Perret, France – April 07, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters, has collaborated with BeTomorrow, a digital agency and developer of sports apps, to produce a new app that streamlines live game and on-demand content production for second screen audiences. The companies started the collaboration by developing a second screen app that focuses on tennis, which will be featured at the Dalet booth (SL4524) at NAB 2013. The app can also be repurposed for other types of sports.

Visitors to the Dalet booth will be able to see how easy it is to leverage all the rich media assets and structured metadata stored in the Dalet MAM in conjunction with the BeTomorrow tennis app to gain additional viewership from users of mobile devices during live games and events. Content such as highlights, camera angles or interviews not shown during broadcasts, and information about players can also be easily packaged for on-demand viewing by mobile viewers through the same app.

“This app illustrates very clearly how comprehensive Media Asset Management can open up many more business opportunities that can be executed easily. Without adding more resources, it’s possible to leverage produced content and metadata to embed second screen applications as part of the workflow,” says Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “So it’s really about expanding live production in ways that enhance the consumer experience and garner more audience from second screen viewing.”

“Second screen applications are growing in importance as a way for broadcasters to win viewers on different platforms and to include the users as active participants in entertainment and sports programs,” added Sylvie Clin, CEO, BeTomorrow. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Dalet in this effort to help broadcasters optimize new opportunities more simply with apps that can easily become part of their ongoing workflow.”

About BeTomorrow

Created in 2002, BeTomorrow is an independent company designing and developing highly innovative online services aimed at new media such as Internet, mobile phones, TV and more. Its portfolio includes the products “LiveSailing” and “LiveSkipper” which are used by many of the major sailing races including the Olympics, the Vendée Globe or the Volvo Ocean Race. BeTomorrow invests in other sports such as fencing with the FIE mobile app. The company has also developed the game “RocketBird” which has 6 million downloads on Facebook and as many on mobile phones. The company also provides turnkey services for major accounts such as Orange, SFR, and Vodafone.

For more information on BeTomorrow, please visit www.betomorrow.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet visit www.dalet.com.

