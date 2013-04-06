There’s a New Kid on the Block: EditShare's Geevs Post Offers a Cost-Effective Choice for the Post-Production Broadcast Server Market

Las Vegas, NV – April 6, 2013 –EditShare® is demonstrating the latest addition to its Geevs family of broadcast servers – Geevs Post – at NAB 2013 on booth SL9010. Designed to shake up the post-production industry by offering an affordable alternative without compromising on specification or access to the latest technology, Geevs Post is set to be the most cost-effective solution within the entire industry.

Geevs Post is a completely scalable, multipurpose ingest server and playout solution designed specifically for the post-production industry. It integrates seamlessly with EditShare’s central storage and Flow Media Asset Management, offering full integration with Flow projects, while sequences can be created in Post and edited in Flow, or vice-versa.

Key Features:

Compact configuration - Post is configured as two inputs/two outputs in new 2RU chassis.

Scalable - stack multiple Post servers for additional video I/O - can be ganged together for simultaneous recording of all channels from a single client.

Up to 32TB of internal storage - RAID 6 protection.

Integrated multiviewer displays play and record channels with status, clip-name tally and audio presence on a single screen.

Live video previews in channel windows complete with audio.

New Scheduler client - intuitive web client to add scheduled events for recording with clutter-free interface.

Geevs Post has the wide range of codecs included in other Geevs server products.

Scale up and down from SD to HD and vice-versa, or up/down conversion between formats.

Closed Captions - Subtitling and Active Format Description for aspect ratio and active picture characteristics.

James Richings, EditShare’s managing director, comments: “The combination of Geevs Post’s specification and high-quality technology, mixed with a competitive price point will surely meet the demand we know is out there for a product like this.”

