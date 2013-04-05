The Tiffen Company Begins Shipping New Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light

Compact and powerful, the new Lowel GL-1 Power LED set to become the must-have lighting tool for on-location shoots

Hauppauge, NY – April 5, 2013 –The Tiffen Company®, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, has begun shipping the new compact, battery-powered Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light through the Lowel Domestic and International Dealer Network.

“The Lowel GL-1 Power LED represents a new level of quality and control that can be achieved with lighting. The portable form factor keeps much better pace with any on-location shoot while the purpose-built options lets you create an atmosphere in a matter of moments with exact precision. And because the light is a ‘what you see is what you get,’ the results are always outstanding,"comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. "No other light delivers this type of power, flexibility and speed. We expect the Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light to become the go-to lighting for image-makers everywhere.”

Commenting on the Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light’s impressive capabilities is one of the first GL-1 power users, Frank Salas of Frank Salas Photography, 2013 Winner of the PPA and 2012 winner of the ABC-OC Trendsetter Award, “What sets the new Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light apart from the competition is its versatility. GL-1 gives me the ability to see and direct light with ease…no setting up strobes and modifiers. I can quickly create unique looks and add amazing light in dark areas. Without Lowel GL-1, I would need several hours to prepare, setting up multiple flashes to achieve the same result.” Salas continues, “Being able to see and control the size of the light source quickly is a game changer! With Lowel GL-1 Power LED I now can be more creative by seeing the light and shadows literally as they fall on my subjects and backgrounds. The ability to create these dynamic effects and illuminate subjects even more creatively really brings images to life.”

About the new Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light

Designed in conjunction with world-renowned wedding and event photographers Brian Marcus and John Solano, the Lowel GL-1 is the perfect complement to today’s DSLR cameras. It lets shooters harness the creative potential of high ISO shoots. “A revolution in portable lighting, the GL-1 Power LED is guaranteed to improve the quality of your work,” comments Marcus. “For me, the GL-1 has completely changed the way I work. With all its features and capabilities, I don’t worry about the equipment and focus on creating beautiful images for my customers.”

The Lowel GL-1 Power LED is a battery-powered, focusable and dimmable, photo-quality tungsten color LED light. This means users can control the diameter of the light beam, focusing from a tight spot to a wide flood. The beam is very even, from edge to edge, with no hot spots.

GL-1's dimming ability lets users vary the amount of light output from 5-100%, without any shift in color temperature, to perfectly match the atmosphere of the location. With the integrity of the atmosphere maintained, photographers and videographers can see the exact effect the light has on their shot.

The New Lowel GL-1 Power LED Feature and Benefit Highlights Include:

Powerful Output: State-of-the-art LED provides a wide focus range, from spot to flood; allows shooters to create that dramatic Hollywood-style lighting either close up or from 20 feet away

State-of-the-art LED provides a wide focus range, from spot to flood; allows shooters to create that dramatic Hollywood-style lighting either close up or from 20 feet away Tungsten Color: Flatters skin tones, outputting a very high-quality photo image

Flatters skin tones, outputting a very high-quality photo image Self-Contained DC Power: Gives shooters maximum portability and speed in lighting placement

Gives shooters maximum portability and speed in lighting placement Two Ways of Dimming: 1) Use the adjustable Dimming Trigger to quickly achieve the perfect light level for short-term handheld use; 2) Lock the light ON and dial in intensity for longer-term constant output at any level, perfect for mounted use or time lapse “Light Painting”

1) Use the adjustable Dimming Trigger to quickly achieve the perfect light level for short-term handheld use; 2) Lock the light ON and dial in intensity for longer-term constant output at any level, perfect for mounted use or time lapse “Light Painting” Silent Diaphragm Cooling: Eliminates distraction while shooting in quiet moments

Eliminates distraction while shooting in quiet moments 1/4-20 Screw-Thread on GL-1 Base: Provides option for tripod/stand mounting for longer-term lighting setups

Lowel GL1 Power LED Specifications

Dimmable focusing LED fixture

Dimming Range – 5-100%

Color Temperature – 3000K

Color Rendering Index – 90

Focus Range – 5:1 (approximate)

Output Reading at 5 feet, full spot: Approx. 398-foot candles

Output Reading at 5 feet, full flood: Approx. 73-foot candles

Pricing and Availability

The Lowel GL-1 Power LED Light is available today through the Lowel Domestic and International Dealer Network at an MSRP of 699.95 USD. For more information, please visithttp://www.lowelgl.com/lowel-gl-1.html.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

####