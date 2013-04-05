Dalet Introduces the Dalet On-The-Go App to Give Journalists Greater Mobile Capabilities at NAB 2013

Users can check assignments, read-in on latest news and contribute from the field

Levallois-Perret, France – April 5, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters, is introducing the Dalet On-the-Go mobile app at NAB 2013 (Booth SL4524) held in Las Vegas, April 8 – 11, 2013. This new app is designed for journalists in the field to stay fully connected to their newsroom running Dalet News Suite. They can use the app with their mobile devices to perform a number of tasks - from catching up on a breaking story or checking assignments to contributing stories, videos, audio and images back to their Dalet newsroom. Dalet On-the-Go makes it happen with just a few taps on the device screen.

The new app, which initially supports iOS devices including iPhones® and iPad®, provides three primary functions: Read-In, My Assignments and Contribution. The interfaces are clear and intuitive, designed for ease-of-use and fast accessibility.

Read-In allows users to browse and search with keywords and get updates on the latest news from wires, stories, including items embedded inside these stories. Users can just click to access available audio or video.

The My Assignments function allows reporters to check their individual assignments for a given day as well as related details such as metadata and media associated with those tasks.

The Contribution page allows users to upload stories, videos, images and audio directly from their iOS device to their Dalet home site.

“Dalet On-the-Go is a logical progression in making media and information available to Dalet users wherever they are,” says Raoul Cospen, director or marketing and business development, Dalet.“This nimble app provides the immediacy and collaboration that are so important in fast-paced news operations.”

Dalet On-the-Go for iOS devices (iPhones as well as iPad) will be available shortly.

If you're interested in learning more about Dalet On-the-Go, please register for the Dalet Press Briefing at NAB 2013, which will be held on Monday, April 8th at 5PM in Room N242. Cocktail reception to follow immediately.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 617-817-6595

(e) Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

####