Digital Rapids Eases Transformation of Video for Leading Streaming Service with New Presets

New 'Netflix' presets in professional encoding, transcoding and workflow solutions help streamline digital supply chain

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids today announced new production-tested presets for the company's media transformation and workflow solutions, designed to make it easier for suppliers to prepare their content for streaming on Netflix.

New 'Netflix' presets will be available for the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 scalable, automated media transformation software and StreamZHD multi-format ingest, encoding and archive systems. The pre-configured encoding profiles, project files and workflow blueprints will enable content providers to create high-quality deliverables meeting Netflix specifications with minimal effort.

Powered by Digital Rapids' Kayak workflow platform, the enterprise-class Transcode Manager software combines flexible format support, efficient automation and powerful workflow agility for high-volume media transformation applications from production and archive to revenue-expanding multiscreen distribution. StreamZHD provides high-quality, multi-format video capture, encoding and transcoding from live, tape and file-based input sources in robust configurations that integrate easily into any professional environment.

"Digital Rapids encoding, transcoding and workflow solutions play significant roles in the media processing operations and digital supply chains of our content and services partners," said Christopher Fetner, Director of Content Partner Operations at Netflix. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Digital Rapids to provide presets in Transcode Manager 2.0 and StreamZHD to simplify the transformation process for users delivering content assets to Netflix."

"Our solutions are trusted by leading studios, broadcasters and media enterprises worldwide to provide exceptional quality, efficiency and reliability when preparing their valuable media assets for delivery to their consumer-facing partners," said Brick Eksten, President and CEO of Digital Rapids. "We continually strive to make even the most sophisticated media processing tasks as easy as possible, and we're excited to be working with Netflix to offer presets that simplify the creation of high-quality deliverables by their content partners."

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions will be showcased in booth number SL5624 at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

