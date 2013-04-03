IABM Names Dennis Triola Sales and Business Development Manager for North America

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- April 3, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced that it has appointed Dennis Triola to the role of sales and business development manager for North America. In this position, Triola will focus on developing and augmenting the association's sales of training courses and market intelligence, as well as its membership recruitment and other IABM income streams in North America.

"As continuing investment in our U.S.-based operations demonstrates, the IABM has a strong commitment to its growth strategy in this very important broadcast technology market," said IABM Director General Peter White. "Working closely with our membership coordinator, Holly Cuellar, and with our North American market development officer, Joe Zaller, Dennis will champion the sales of IABM services in North America including training courses, market research, and, of course, memberships. As a talented sales, marketing, and operations professional, Dennis is an excellent fit for this role."

Triola has more than 35 years of experience in the business-to-business publishing industry. For many of those years, he was in charge of publications in the broadcast and video technology markets and was responsible for their growth and success, both in traditional and online publishing. In his new position with the IABM, Triola will be based in Overland Park, Kansas, and report directly to White.

"After spending a few years in the health care industry, I am extremely pleased to be back 'home' in the broadcast market," said Triola. "I am eager to pursue the opportunity to reconnect with many old friends and make some new ones, while representing the IABM. My goal is to do everything possible to help our members fulfill their goals, and to do so while increasing the IABM's success in the North American broadcast market."

Information about the IABM is available at www.theiabm.org.

# # #

About the IABM:

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IABM/Triola.zip