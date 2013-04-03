Snell to Demonstrate End-to-End Broadcast Workflow From Tablet to Transmission at the 2013 NAB Show

TV Everywhere Demo Integrates Snell's Industry-Leading Automation and Playout Solutions for Fully Automated Media Factory

READING, U.K. -- April 3, 2013 -- Snell today announced that it has added an exclusive TV Everywhere demonstration to its lineup of featured solutions in booth N1820 at the 2013 NAB Show. The demo integrates Snell's Momentum media workflow automation system, Morpheus playout automation system, and ICE channel-in-a-box solution. Working together, the Snell products showcase a live end-to-end broadcast workflow that ingests recorded content from a tablet device and sends it to the cloud, where it can be easily accessed for transcoding and playout.

"This presentation is a powerful demonstration of the media factory at work, ingesting, processing, and delivering content through a seamless and automated process. The integration of Momentum and Morpheus ensures that every step of the workflow is automated, eliminating costly manual processes while still enabling user intervention when required," said Neil Maycock, chief architect at Snell. "Furthermore, with so many broadcast and media companies struggling to deal with the economics of the TV Everywhere paradigm, Snell systems embrace the utilization of cloud-based technologies to allow customers to realign their expenditure with their business models. And by demonstrating the capture of content using a consumer device, we're offering even broader flexibility for electronic newsgathering or any other use that requires personnel to capture and deliver a high volume of content from the field."

Although the NAB demo is modeled on a broadcasting workflow, Momentum can be easily configured to push content in the correct format to any delivery platform including the Web and mobile devices, creating powerful new efficiencies and reducing the cost of multi-screen delivery. The Momentum-Morpheus integration is highly scalable, automating the ingest of content from hundreds or even thousands of sources for delivery to many different devices.

The Snell TV Everywhere demo runs on both standard IT hardware and cloud-based technologies and includes automation, workflow automation, and media processing/playout. The demo begins with the capture of live video from the NAB Show floor using a tablet computer. Next, the content is sent to the cloud and then ingested into the Momentum workflow system, which processes it through an easy-to-modify workflow before delivering it to an archive, publishing the metadata via BXF, and sending an email alert to the playout operator.

Via the Momentum-Morpheus integration, the playout operator can request the material using the familiar Morpheus interface, whereby a transfer workflow is instigated to restore the content from the archive, transcode and QC it, and then copy it to ICE for playout. The operator can then do a final transmission review or play out the content straight to air with full branding via ICE's advanced graphics capabilities.

More information about Snell's full Broadcast Infrastructure product line is available online at www.snellgroup.com.

