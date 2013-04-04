Adorama Offers Flashpoint 3 Lighting Kit with Light Stands, 3-33” Umbrellas, Socket, Bulbs & Case

New York, NY – April 4, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging, video and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, has begun selling the Flashpoint 3 Lighting Kit with Light Stands, 3-33” Umbrellas, Socket, Bulbs & Case. Designed with photographers in mind, the Lighting Kit’s fluorescent lighting system is the perfect kit for all complex lighting needs. Easily customize the lighting setup by adding diffusers for a softer effect, or collapsible reflectors to alter the quality of the light. All pieces break down easily for storage in the included case. Whether shooting in the studio or on location, the Flashpoint 3 Lighting Kit is ready for anything.



Flashpoint 3 Lighting Kit



• 2-6.5” Light Stands

• Backlight Stand

• 3-33” White Umbrellas

• 2-45W Fluorescent Bulbs

• 30W Fluorescent Bulb

• Sockets

• Case



The Lighting Kit makes for a great on-the-go commodity that you won’t want to leave home without. It gives the photographer plenty of lighting choices while on a shoot. For those in need of some inspiration to jumpstart a photo shoot with the new Lighting Kit, check out Joe McNally’s “The Secret to Shooting Dramatic Flash-Lit Portrait Photography That Looks Like Natural Daylight” for some tips and tricks.



Pricing and Availability

Flashpoint 3 Lighting Kit with Light Stands, 3-33” Umbrellas, Socket, Bulbs & Case retails at the special rebate price of 64.95 USD (regularly 84.52 USD). It is available online at www.adorama.com or at the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011.



Flashpoint is Adorama’s in-house brand, featuring high quality photo and video accessories and gear, such as the Flashpoint 3 Lighting Kit, at price points lower than competing name brands like Interfit and Smith Victor.



About Adorama

ADORAMA: More than a camera store.

Adorama is more than a camera store. It is one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers serving customers for over 30 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to a global destination for photography and imaging. Adorama’s vast product offerings now encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab (AdoramaPix) and pro equipment rental (Adorama Rental Company) and its award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free Learning Resources for photographers.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web,” Internet Retailers Top 100, and in Consumer Reports as a leading Photography & Electronic Retailer. Visit ADORAMA at http://www.adorama.com/.



