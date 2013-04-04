eyevis and Orad Present Next Generation Video Walls Solution at NAB 2013 on Booth SL5709

Las Vegas, NV -- April 4, 2013 --Orad, a leading provider of video and broadcast graphic solutions, and eyevis, a leading manufacturer of large screen systems for control rooms, monitoring centers, information, communication, simulation and virtual reality, have joined forces to present ultra-high definition graphics on state-of-the-art video walls at NAB 2013, booth SL5709.

Orad’s PowerWall is a turnkey system enabling up to 16K resolution graphics to be displayed on video walls. Based on Orad’s HDVG4 video rendering platform, PowerWall offers extremely high “pixelization free” resolution display, enabling new production opportunities. PowerWall combines live video with graphics, supports video clips, and integrates with newsroom and automation systems. PowerWall comes with an 8x3G or 16 HD SDI output option enabling it to be connected directly to any display device. PowerWall offers up to 16 HD live video insertions, ensuring that the videos are an integral part of the scene and not merely overlaid on top.

PowerWall and Orad’s other live graphic broadcast solutions will be on display at the NAB 2013 convention held in Las Vegas from April 8 through 11 (stand SL5709). To book a private appointment, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com or attend the Orad Press Briefing on Monday, April 8 at 4:00pm in room N242.

eyevis omniSHAPES – the flexible display solution for creative video wall applications

Versatile omniSHAPES from eyevis are perfect for creating stunning video walls of virtually any shape or size, including curved screens of concave or convex configurations, in any desired retail location. The small modular display tiles are available in seven different shapes including four-, five- and six-sided tiles and can be wall-, floor- or ceiling-mounted, creating endless possibilities for a bespoke, unique and eye-catching design. Customized shapes are also available on request.

omniSHAPES are based on a one-Chip DLP projection engine with LED technology, combined with a projection screen and robust metal frame unit that interfaces with adjacent frames with just a 0.8mm seam for a virtually seamless design.

Every individual tile works both as a stand-alone unit and together as part of a larger display wall. Automatic color calibration and tracking provide long-term color and brightness stability, eliminating the need for manual re-adjustments, and a high resolution produces crystal clear images in bright and true color, even when close-up.

omniSHAPES video walls can be designed quickly and easily with the omniSHAPES Designer software. The modular, stackable design makes it easy to install and service with access available from the front and back. By using energy-efficient LED technology, the projection engine has a long service life expectation of more than 60,000 hours until half brightness, but in the event of a problem, it can be swapped out in minutes without dismantling the video wall or removing the tile, thus reducing maintenance and replacement costs.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

About eyevis

eyevis, German manufacturer and installer of large screen solutions, is a leading provider of visualisation systems for professional applications in control rooms, tv studios, presentation and information. eyevis has a world-wide network of subsidiaries and resellers. eyevis is one of very few manufacturers on the market providing complete systems. eyevis one-stop solutions include display systems, graphics controllers and wall management software solutions. More information is available at http://www.eyevis.com/.

