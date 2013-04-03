Dalet News Pack, a Complete Package for Small and Mid-Sized Newsrooms, Includes Hardware and Software Components; Featured at NAB 2013

Full newsroom system with NRCS and tools for ingest, video production and distribution

Levallois-Perret, France – April 3, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters, has introduced Dalet News Pack, a fully packaged, end-to-end, HD newsroom solution that includes hardware and software and will be featured at NAB 2013 (Booth SL4524). This turnkey offering is extremely cost-effective and ideal for small and mid-sized newsrooms.

Dalet News Pack is a “plug-and-play” solution and comes with preconfigured workflows that still allow for individual customer choices, such as adaptable metadata sets. This powerful solution can be used for traditional TV broadcasting as well as for web and mobile distribution. It is packaged with high performance HP servers and scalable NetApp storage (minimum of 250 hours in XDCAM HD). Up to two Dalet Brio servers (up to 8 ins/8 outs total) manage SD/HD ingest and playout.

“News Pack offers tremendous value to the customer. It’s delivered ready-to-go with highly reliable hardware and all the functionality needed to run a first-class news operation,” says Raoul Cospen, director of marketing & business development, Dalet. “The full-featured embedded apps are geared to high quality, fast-paced news production and distribution. It’s cost-effective and the ease of deployment makes it perfect for greenfield installations or for replacing outdated newsroom systems.”

Dalet News Pack boasts the same software elements of Dalet News Suite that have proven so successful at more than 150 installations around the word:

a full newsroom computer system (NRCS)

a complete range of desktop and centralized video ingest tools

video production tools such as desktop browsing, searching and cataloguing, logging, news video editing, and desktop voiceover tool

A/B roll playout tools

A number of options are available for Dalet News Pack:

Dalet Cube module, which provides end-to-end graphics production and playout

Dalet Xtend module, which provides seamless integrations between News Pack and industry-standard NLEs from Avid, Adobe and Apple

News Pack integrations for other third-party systems such as graphics and NRCS using iii or MOS.

Web clients for remote production

A robotic archiving system

Key Components of Dalet News Pack:

Dalet NRCS — functionality includes agency wire acquisition, planning, text and script editing, notifications, approval processes, rundown management, graphics management with full timing control, and many other features

— functionality includes agency wire acquisition, planning, text and script editing, notifications, approval processes, rundown management, graphics management with full timing control, and many other features Dalet Ingest — provides a range of desktop and centralized ingest tools to record live feeds, to record from VTRs, and to import files from Panasonic P2 and Sony XDCAM cameras

— provides a range of desktop and centralized ingest tools to record live feeds, to record from VTRs, and to import files from Panasonic P2 and Sony XDCAM cameras Dalet Media Logger — used for “cuts only” editing, shot selection and metadata logging

— used for “cuts only” editing, shot selection and metadata logging Dalet Media Cutter — desktop editing tool designed for news. It enables fast proxy editing while content is being recorded.

— desktop editing tool designed for news. It enables fast proxy editing while content is being recorded. Dalet On Air — the module used for live playout with A/B roll controlling two ports of the Dalet Brio server. As an option it can be backed up and can play in continuity mode.

— the module used for live playout with A/B roll controlling two ports of the Dalet Brio server. As an option it can be backed up and can play in continuity mode. Dalet Brio Video Server — built on standard IT hardware, Brio delivers rock-solid performance. It supports SD and HD ingest and playout and formats including XDCAM HD and DVCPRO 25/50.

More information is available on www.dalet.com/newspack.

If you're interested in learning more about Dalet News Pack, please register for the Dalet Press Briefing at NAB 2013, which will be held on Monday, April 8th at 5PM in Room N242. Cocktail reception to follow immediately.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 617-817-6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

####