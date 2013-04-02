Utah Scientific Announces Router Control Apps for Mobile Devices

Apps Enable Control of Utah Scientific Routers From iPad(R) and Android(TM) Tablets

SALT LAKE CITY -- April 2, 2013 -- Utah Scientific, a worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced mobile router control apps for the iPad(R) and Android(TM) tablets. The new apps give users yet another control solution for their Utah Scientific routing systems.

"Having instant access to the routing switcher is critical but not always possible in today's on-the-go broadcast environment," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "We created these mobile apps to give our customers a way to operate and maintain the router even when they're not sitting in front of their control panels."

The apps connect directly to the system controller and automatically download router configuration, labels, and status for quick operation wherever a Wi-Fi(R) connection to the controller is available. Like all Utah Scientific control panels, the apps' panel layout, button assignments, button colors, and even button icons are user-configurable for creating virtual control panels to suit specific applications or locations.

Using the RCP-3a Ethernet protocol, the apps connect to a router controller to download the router's source and destination lists, then place the sources and destinations on buttons on the GUI. The apps will work with any single-level router up to 144 x 144 in size as long as the system controller is able to support RCP-3a communications ("E" model controllers).

Utah Scientific will demonstrate the new router control apps at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N4607. More information on Utah Scientific products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Throughout more than 35 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Utah/MainScreen.zip