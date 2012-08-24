Orad to Debut New Version of Maestro Graphics Suite at IBC2012

New release of enterprise graphics solution shown on stand 7.B27



August 24, 2012 — Orad, the leader in broadcast graphic solutions, is pleased to announce that the latest release of its Maestro enterprise graphics solution (version 6.7) will be shown at the IBC 2012 Exhibition held in Amsterdam from September 7 – 11 (Stand 7.B27). Maestro addresses end-to-end graphics creation and distribution workflows for real-time, pre- and post-broadcast production environments. The enterprise solution seamlessly integrates with industry-standard newsroom, automation, traffic and editing systems, including equipment from Quantel, the latest addition to the long list of supported technology partners.



Headlining the Maestro release is the new GMAM system. GMAM is a graphics-oriented media asset management technology fully integrated with Maestro. GMAM provides broadcasters with administration and production tools to better facilitate graphics production and distribution in large-scale production operations where multiple users and workgroups spread across different departments require access to graphic production tools. All assets required for the graphic operation are handled by this one system. GMAM administration lets broadcasters manage global access rights while built-in production tools control ingest scheduling, proxy generation, automatic asset moving and copying, system monitoring and administration from a single point. With assets centralized in the new GMAM system, users across the facility have organized access to templates, images, video clips, and rundowns, creating a much more efficient graphics production workflow.



Also featured in the new Maestro 6.7 release is an order management system that better manages asset requests for video clips and images. When the request for a graphic/image item is made, the new order management system automatically slots a placeholder against a graphic item. The system notifies the designer a graphic is needed. Once the designer has created the image, he/she adds it to the placeholder. The order management system automatically links to the original graphic without additional extra intervention.



Another new significant Maestro feature is the SceneEdit module. SceneEdit lets users create a completely new graphic design or modify the look of existing graphics from the playout station. Simple to use, SceneEdit lets designers of all skill levels create stunning 3D designs.



The new Maestro features and functions, combined with the possibility to integrate with other Orad products, make Maestro the perfect solution for any broadcaster looking to enhance efficiency in its production workflows.



For more information about Maestro, visit Orad at IBC2012, booth 7.B27, or http://www.orad.tv/maestro.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



