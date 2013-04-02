Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) and Dejero Announce Product Partnership at the 2013 NAB Show

ConnectLive Transmitter Offers Groundbreaking Innovation in Bonded Cellular and Microwave Technologies

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 2, 2013 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) and Dejero announce a joint technology and product partnership to develop a next-generation, camera-mounted bonded cellular and microwave system for electronic newsgathering (ENG). The resulting product, the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter, is a complete hybrid solution that offers mobile ENG teams a highly flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.

As the latest addition to Dejero’s LIVE+ platform of cellular ENG products, the Connect Live transmitter is a powerful combination of IMT’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero’s patent-pending adaptive bitrate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system. A prototype of the Connect Live transmitter will be on display at both the IMT booth (C6032) and Dejero booth (N1110) at the 2013 NAB Show.

“This collaboration with Dejero is a big win for those broadcast outlets looking for a state-of-the-art ENG solution that gives them greater range, mobility and flexibility,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “With its dual COFDM and bonded 3G/4G LTE live HD video streaming capabilities, the Connect Live system is essentially two products in one. Through this partnership, we’ve brought together the best of IMT’s microwave- and Dejero’s cellular bonding-expertise, allowing broadcasters to cover live breaking news and provide real-time reporting from locations that are too costly or difficult to reach with traditional methods.”

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is manufactured by IMT, a business unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets. Connect Live is powered by Dejero’s LIVE+ Core Software. Dejero is the award-winning creator of the industry’s most powerful and versatile platform of bonded-wireless video uplink solutions.Driven by innovation from both companies, the new Connect Live system is the most versatile SD/HD live-news wireless camera system on the market today, and it offers full integration with the Dejero LIVE+ platform. The system is packaged with a five-inch, high-resolution touch-LCD monitor designed to mount directly onto a range of small-format HD cameras used in today’s broadcasts.

“The Connect Live transmitter offers our joint customers an extremely powerful and compact new solution for live newsgathering – packaging Dejero’s sophisticated cellular bonding technology in an elegant hardware form factor designed by IMT,” says Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. “Using a single camera equipped with the Connect Live device, a mobile news crew can begin transmitting broadcast-quality live video in less than a minute from locations that are not practical or advisable for satellite or microwave trucks. The combination of microwave and cellular capabilities is an industry first, providing broadcasters with the highest flexibility of any product on the market. The Connect Live transmitter brings a whole world of immediacy and on-scene realism to live and breaking news, and is backed by Dejero’s industry-leading customer support.”

For day-to-day news coverage, users can employ the bonded 3G/4G links to transport live HD video back to the station. The Connect Live system features built-in cellular modems as well as interfaces for Wi-Fi, Ethernet and COFDM. When the story is critical and cellular issues arise, news crews can feel confident the story will get covered by switching to microwave. The transmitter features adaptive bitrate and bonding technologies to compensate for changing network conditions by adjusting frame rate, resolution, encoding rates, and streaming parameters. This enables the system to bond up to four cellular 3G or 4G LTE networks, as well as any combination of WiFi, Ethernet or Ka-band satellite to provide maximum throughput for video transmissions. With a boot-up time of less than 30 seconds, the Connect Live device can be rapidly deployed in fast-breaking news situations.

Through Dejero’s exclusive Intelligent Connection Management, the Connect Live transmitter automatically manages the dataflow across each connection to realize the desired latency while maintaining a high-quality picture. At start-up, the Connect Live transmitter will auto-convert the signal from HD to SD depending on network conditions. Initiating a transmission is as simple as attaching the Connect Live device and power supply to the camera, selecting the desired latency and video quality, and pressing the “start” button.

Depending on the operator’s specific needs in the field, latency versus video quality can be quickly tuned between interview, balanced, and high-quality preset modes via the Connect Live intuitive-touch LCD display. In COFDM mode, the unit covers the entire BAS 2GHz band. Additionally, the unit is available for the 5.8-GHz non-licensed band. IMT has uniquely outfitted the Connect Live hardware with an RJ45 Ethernet connector, allowing it to be configured to stream video over VSAT terminals.

Back in the studio, the Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server receives and decodes the transmissions and outputs real-time genlocked video from the Connect Live transmitter. The LIVE+ Portal provides real-time statistics, monitoring, and switching capabilities in the cloud.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. With its industry-leading LIVE+ platform, Dejero combines its patent-pending Intelligent Bonding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic newsgathering (ENG) as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world’s top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. More information can be found atwww.dejero.com.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.