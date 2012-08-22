Autoscript Showcases Broadcast Prompting Solutions at SET 2012

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 22, 2012—Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a world-leading teleprompting company, is showcasing the company’s latest prompting solutions at the SET Congress and 21st edition of the Broadcast & Cable Show - International Technology Fair. The company is present at two locations at the show; attendees can visit either the Vitec Brasil Booth (B11A) and/or the PHASE Booth to see a variety of the company’s teleprompters, accessories and software.

Autoscript is exhibiting its full line of LED teleprompters at the show, including the LED17TFT-BLW and W19HDSDI-OA prompters. The LED17TFT-BLW is a 17-inch LED color on-camera prompter with a wide-angle molded hood and 17-inch LED teleprompter monitor. The W19HDSDI-OA is a 19-inch HD/SD SDI widescreen color LCD professional monitor with on-air kit. Both systems incorporate the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system. Unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output, the company’s LED prompters offer instant warm-up to full brightness. In addition, the wide-angle hood of the prompters makes them optimal for news- or studio-based productions.

For broadcasters in search of portable and/or handheld solutions, Autoscript is featuring its LED8TFT and ELP15 teleprompters. The LED8TFT is an eight-inch high-bright LED color TFT on-camera prompter with a small folding hood. Weighing only 7.7 pounds, it is suitable for studio (jib), field and high-bright applications. The ELP15-POV is a 15-inch TFT color LCD on-camera prompter ideal for small POV cameras.

Autoscript is also highlighting all three versions of its WinPlus prompting software. Compatible with all leading newsroom systems, including ENPS and iNEWS, WinPlus-News, Studio and Xlite offer users all-in-one solutions for show rundowns, cues and prompting. User-friendly and intuitive, WinPlus software enables users to control the run order and edit anywhere within the script, even when scrolling through the on-air story. This leaves the prompt output unaffected, adding resilience to the overall system.

The company is also exhibiting its range of tally and timecode accessories. The ClockPlus is an LED SMPTE/EBU timecode display that changes color from green to red when a suitable tally input is applied. In addition, the company will showcase its TallyPlus, a unique camera number system that features a large LED indicator. It displays the camera in green (1-9) while in standby and then turns red when the camera is live. TallyPlus retrofits to the entire range of Autoscript TFTs. It has the unique feature of a second photo-electric cell built into the rear of the device, which docks with the cue light on the TFT.

For more information and to find an authorized Autoscript dealer, please visit www.Autoscript.tv or contact ussales@autoscript.tv.

