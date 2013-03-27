Visionary Solutions Simplifies IP Video Delivery With New AVN Series Encoder and PackeTV(R) Mobile Streaming Bundles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. March 27, 2013 -- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) today announced a powerful new IP video delivery bundle that combines its popular AVN Series encoders and PackeTV(R) Mobile media streaming system. Ideal for the education and house of worship markets, the cost-effective solution dramatically simplifies IP video delivery.

"Many educational and house of worship organizations are looking to enhance their services with high-quality video content," said Jordan Christoff, president of VSI. "Our new AVN encoder and PackeTV Mobile bundle streamlines IP video delivery, providing any content administrator -- from an experienced video professional to everyday amateur -- with the tools to deliver superior-quality video content on a wide range of devices. Through an unmatched flexibility, performance, and scalability, the VSI bundle effectively reduces the user's capital and operating expenses."

Prior to video delivery, Visionary Solutions' AVN Series of IPTV encoders transform content from a variety of sources into full-screen, full-resolution, digital video in real time. Capable of encoding both HD and SD video in an H.264 stream (MPEG-4 Part 10/AVC), they are perfect for content administrators requiring cost-effective, low bit rate, HD/SD video distribution over IP networks. Through a modular architecture, the encoders support a wide range of video resolutions -- including 720p, 1080i, and 1080p -- providing users with a flexible, scalable solution that can be easily upgraded in the future. Operators deploying the new bundle can choose between the AVN443, AVN441, and AVN422 encoder, based on their individual requirements.

After content is encoded, VSI's PackeTV Mobile converts transport streams into HLS, ensuring a superior quality of experience on any IP-connected device. Featuring a server-based design, PackeTV Mobile can be deployed cost-effectively on any public or private network where HTTP access is allowed and scaled to provide superior-quality streaming video content to an unlimited number of users, eliminating the need for costly content delivery networks.

