Signiant Debuts CloudSpeX™ Application for Managing File Delivery Specs and Asset Validation in the Cloud at NAB

Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for media and entertainment, today announced the availability of CloudSpeX, a patent-pending software application that helps broadcasters and production professionals save significant time and resources by easily validating media file delivery formats prior to transfer. CloudSpeX matches file types and metadata against a cloud-based directory of published specifications to ensure that assets comply with customer-defined delivery format requirements. In moving validation out of the client and into the cloud, CloudSpeX provides a uniform mechanism for automatically checking files against a chosen specification across the entire content ecosystem.

Available for use with Signiant’s Media Shuttle™ or Signiant Managers + Agents™, the CloudSpeX application dramatically lowers rejection rates associated with the receipt of improperly formatted files, and helps to manage the volume and complexity of multiplatform delivery specifications. By registering their own customized delivery specification or referencing an industry standard, such as DPP or AMWA, media enterprises can use the cloud to greatly decrease errors that can impede time to air and drive up resource costs.

In a recent survey conducted by Signiant, a majority of respondents reported file format rejection rates approaching 25% in many broadcast workflows, and that the process of identifying files that do not comply, providing feedback to the sender, and tracking a new delivery can frequently consume up to a half day of staff time per file. They also cited the challenge of pushing files past late delivery thresholds, further increasing the manual processing time required to speed the corrected file straight to playout.

CloudSpeX works by allowing Signiant administrators to associate a delivery specification template with a file transfer portal or automated process. When processing a delivery, the system creates a “metadata fingerprint” of the file and sends it to the cloud for validation against the delivery specification prior to moving the entire file. Both file type (e.g. .mov, .avi, .mxf etc.) and file metadata (e.g. aspect ratio, video coding scheme) can be checked with CloudSpeX.

“Improperly formatted files can take a toll on productivity and expenses, particularly as file-based workflows take hold and drive an almost maddening variety of sources, formats and distribution platforms into the workflow,” said Rick Clarkson, Vice President of Product Management, Signiant. “CloudSpeX helps our users ensure the delivery of properly formatted media in a more efficient and automated way.”

Pricing and Availability

Available immediately, Signiant CloudSpeX will be demonstrated in Signiant booth #SL8511 at NABShow, April 8-11, 2013.