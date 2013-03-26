Primestream Transforms Metadata-Driven Workflows With FORK Logger

New Logging Tool Allows Users to Log Any Moment, From Sports to Reality TV, Whether Recorded or Live

MIAMI -- March 26, 2013 -- The Primestream(R) FORK(TM) Logger 1.0, a new cross-platform module that is part of Primestream's acclaimed FORK Production Suite, is making its North American debut at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas. FORK Logger is the industry's first completely configurable and customizable metadata logging application that enables users to add metadata to live or prerecorded video clips. FORK Logger is designed to dramatically increase the speed and flexibility of logging for news, sports, and entertainment while maximizing the value of content owners' video archives with enhanced descriptive data for greater accuracy -- ultimately allowing producers to create more compelling programming for the viewer.

FORK Logger offers the unique advantage of a dual monitor interface, allowing users to monitor and log live streams and also scroll back in time to add more detail to earlier sections of the ingesting clip. This user-friendly interface can be configured in an unlimited number of ways so that users can set it up to enter data specific to the kind of programming they are working on. Logged content is transformed into metadata-enriched subclips and markers inside the FORK Content Navigator(TM) for media asset management (MAM), where it can be quickly searched, edited, and made ready for an on-air highlight or teaser. FORK Logger supports multiple themes and layouts while being tightly integrated with craft editors such as Final Cut Pro(R), Media Composer(R), Premiere Pro(R), and FORK Editor. The FORK Live Assist(TM) Playout and Social modules can each output finished media to be distributed everywhere -- all from within the same ecosystem.

"An unorganized or 'metadata-less' MAM is like walking into a tape room full of mislabeled cassette tapes. Descriptive metadata is basically a content owner's bread and butter. If you can't find the content, you can't monetize it, but the more metadata you have, the greater the speed and control over the workflow," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Enabling these dynamic ways to get data into the system in a highly configurable, user-friendly way is the driving force behind FORK Logger."

At the heart of the FORK Logger is a dynamic user interface (UI). The UI contains elements that can be combined to suit the needs of the content. These elements include:

-Dynamic forms that can contextually reveal team, league, and conference names

-A button panel with defined actions and metadata such as game plays and camera angles

-Live video viewer and clip viewer for logging recorded video

-Marker list

-Subclip list of created events

-Content Navigator view for searching, filtering, and organizing content

FORK Logger supports multiple layouts per system. Users can work live with ingesting feeds or can call up existing clips inside FORK to log key information with a FORK-generated proxy or the high-resolution video. In addition, FORK Logger creates markers and subclips that can be seen and used across the FORK platform.

FORK Logger allows more than one user to log the same clip at the same time, and all created events are accessible instantly by other loggers and FORK users. Any FORK client can become a FORK Logger with no special station required. FORK Logger is available for both Mac(R) and Windows(R) operating systems, and supports AVC-Intra workflows with FORK 4.0 on both live ingest and prerecorded material.

"Initial demand for FORK Logger is coming from sports broadcasters, but customers are now using the system for live reality TV. It seems if you can see it on the screen, you can log it and make use of the content in so many ways -- it's quite exciting," commented Lisman.

FORK Logger was introduced at IBC2012 and is now shipping. Demonstrations will be available at the 2013 NAB Show, booth SL6824. Request a demo at www.primestream.com/nab.

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), and the cloud-based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

