Vimond Media Solutions Unveils Upgraded GUI for Controlling Vimond Platform

Updated Vimond Control Center Further Simplifies Publishing Workflow, Hastening Time to Market for Revenue-Generating OTT Services

BERGEN, Norway -- March 25, 2013 -- Vimond Media Solutions announces a significant upgrade to its Vimond Control Center (VCC), the feature-rich video management tool that serves as the user interface for the company's online video platform, simplifying and accelerating the publishing workflow for revenue-generating online TV services. Upgrades to the VCC make it even easier for a broadcaster's programmers, developers, and administrators to tap into the technology behind the Vimond Platform, which drives over-the-top (OTT) and TV Everywhere services for a number of leading broadcasters and service providers in the Nordics and beyond.

"VCC is the 'mission control room' for the Vimond Platform and all the advanced features it offers," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "It's what enables broadcasters to create and control effectively unique online TV services that wow audiences. Using VCC, a broadcaster can go from zero to live-and-on-demand in seconds, opening up a whole new world of money-making opportunity in today's time-critical environment of broadcasting to every screen."

To address critical issues facing today's content owners, VCC focuses on multiscreen deployment, OTT production workflow, speed, and integration. VCC is a pure HTML5 interface to ensure browser accessibility and cross-browser compatibility. Its modular design enables users to create customized workflows for any given situation. Through VCC, broadcasters can perform any action in the publishing workflow, including inserting or editing metadata; categorizing programs; drag-and-drop uploading of files; uploading thumbnails or grabbing pictures from the video; chaptering and handling of dynamic timeline events; indexing video; scheduling programs and creating electronic program guides; and differential publishing across screens with DRM and archiving. Users can also control the encoder and transcoder directly from the interface.

With VCC, broadcasters can take advantage of the Vimond Platform's new single-source, multiformat streaming and DRM capabilities, which allow streaming from a single source to multiple technical platforms and formats including Adobe(R) Flash(R), Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Apple(R) HLS, and mobile devices. Cross-platform video-streaming technology dynamically remuxes video streams to different platforms, significantly lowering the number of formats needed and making it possible for Vimond customers to stream high-quality video with no buffering or waiting.

Vimond Experience is the collection of API-based frameworks that allows programmers to create end-user services on the Vimond Platform, and VCC is how they access those frameworks. By accessing the Vimond Experience development frameworks through the VCC, broadcasters can add any number of features to their online TV portals, including a new multiscreen feature that allows viewers to resume playback of content. The resume playback feature enables the end user to resume watching videos across platforms as well as being able to see which assets have been viewed completely, partly, or not at all. With this service, the end user can pick up any device at any time and proceed watching the stream where they left it. The resume playback feature also enables content holders to review data and user patterns to learn more about how their content is consumed.

VCC also enables broadcasters to configure Vimond's new universal video player, which allows viewers to watch the same content across different player platforms from a single source. The player supports Flash, Silverlight(R), and HTML5.

