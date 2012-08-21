Harmonic Spectrum(TM) MediaDeck(TM) 7000 SSD Integrated Media Server Boasts Benefits of Solid-State Technology

Equipped With SSD Storage, New Server System Reduces Power Requirements While Adding Even Greater Reliability to MediaDeck Product Line

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 21, 2012 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the release of the Spectrum(TM) MediaDeck(TM) 7000 SSD integrated media server. This new four-channel media server system offers the exceptional reliability, low power requirements, and lower weight of solid-state disk (SSD) storage, while providing the broadcast quality and cost-effective design of the MediaDeck 7000.

"The MediaDeck 7000 established a price-per-channel benchmark in media servers, and the new SSD-drive-equipped model offers yet another convenient, economical, and uncompromising solution for bringing new channels to air," said Mark Cousins, senior product line manager for media servers at Harmonic. "The MediaDeck 7000 SSD provides the same robust performance as the MediaDeck 7000, with solid-state technology ideal for real-time production environments in which vibration, power costs, and weight limitations are significant concerns, such as in mobile and unattended remote operations or for sites prone to earthquakes and other mechanical disturbances."

Equipped with four 480-GB SSD drives, the MediaDeck 7000 SSD provides 57 hours of 50-Mbps storage capacity. The integrated system packs up to four SD or HD video channels and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity into its compact 1-RU chassis. The flexible server system also features multiple-codec playback, up/down/cross-conversion, and HD/SD simulcast capabilities. Two-channel modularity enables even the smallest broadcast and video production operations to implement robust server-based ingest and playout operations -- or sophisticated file-based workflows -- for a broad range of video formats.

Like the other members of the Spectrum family, the MediaDeck 7000 SSD supports Spectrum ChannelPort(TM), the award-winning integrated channel playout module introduced earlier this year that combines multi-format playout with sophisticated branding, master control switching, and other channel playout functions in a single, two-channel device fully compatible with Spectrum MediaPorts(TM).

Leveraging the proven Spectrum architecture, the MediaDeck 7000 SSD is immediately deployable with over 100 third-party automation, MAM, production, and archiving applications. The new media server system can operate independently or within a larger network of Spectrum servers and Omneon(R) MediaGrid(TM) shared storage systems managed by the Harmonic Media Application Server.

Harmonic will demonstrate the MediaDeck 7000 SSD and ChannelPort at the BIRTV show in Beijing, Aug. 22-25, at stand 8A28 (Hall 8), and at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11, at stand 1.B20. Further information about the Spectrum family and other Harmonic products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

