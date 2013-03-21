Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc. Announces Embedded Partner Agreement with Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT)

OTTAWA, CANADA, MARCH 21, 2013 - Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, the world’s leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce an embedded partner agreement with Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets. IMT has integrated FileCatalyst accelerated file transfer technology into its Nucomm Messenger IP file transfer system, as the Messenger’s Media Transfer Server (MMTS).

The Nucomm Messenger system enables broadband IP connectivity between an ENG/OB/SNG truck or news bureau and the broadcast studio. With the deployment of video editing systems into remote vehicles or bureaus, the traditional workflow is rapidly shifting. In the new workflow, stories can be edited in the field and delivered to the studio over alternative networks.

Messenger Media Transfer Server (MMTS) is an optional media transfer server integrated into Nucomm’s Messenger system. This media transfer has a sync folder that media files can be transferred into and transferred seamlessly back to the studio video server or media server. MMTS has been specially designed to cope with poor quality or high latency asymmetric data links. When a link goes down, the file transfer is paused until the link is re-established. After the momentary link error event, lost packets or packets containing errors are re-requested for transmission. Using MMTS, Messenger utilizes 98 percent of the uplink bandwidth with as little as a 7kbps back channel. When compared to a standard FTP application, MMTS achieves a 10 times faster transfer rate.

“Transferring information quickly is a crucial concern to our customer base, specifically when broadcasting from the field,” says John Payne IV, CTO/VP of Engineering, Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC. “Integrating FileCatalyst into our products allows us to provide the accelerated file transfer required by our customers to send media files back to the broadcast studio reliably.”

“We’re very pleased to announce this partnership agreement with IMT, a leading microwave video solutions and equipment provider in the broadcast industry,” says Alan Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development for Unlimi-Tech. “Its innovative and leading products, seamlessly integrated with FileCatalyst UDP-based file transfer technology, deliver acceleration, security and reliability to its customers.”

Nucomm Messenger System demos are available to the visitors of NAB 2013 show in Las Vegas on IMT’s booth C6032. Visitors can also visit a second IMT display — a fully equipped CODFM/VSAT Mobile Weather Lab located outside in between Central and South halls (Booth OE83). FileCatalyst will also be demonstrating at NAB, showcasing the fastest file transfers in media and entertainment at up to 10 Gbps, at booth SL13013.

About Unlimi-Tech Software

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than a thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing and offsite backups.

More information can be found atwww.utechsoft.com.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.