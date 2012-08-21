Wohler Introduces the AMP1-MADIe for Rapid Monitoring, Mixing, and Metering of Multiple MADI Channels

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 22, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of the AMP1-MADIe, a new in-rack portable MADI mixer with Ethernet control and configuration that will make its debut in September at IBC2012 in Amsterdam.

The AMP1-MADIe can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for individual volume adjustment, mixing, and audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Providing unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio "hot mic" mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced live-to-air production environments.

To support fast configuration and use of multiple distributed units within a MADI network, Wohler has outfitted AMP1-MADIe with an Ethernet connection and offers a free, downloadable software GUI so multiple units can be controlled and configured from a single PC workstation. Operators can also store and retrieve their own system configurations via a front-panel USB connector.

"Initially engineered for large broadcast facilities looking to economize by routing audio signals over MADI, the AMP1-MADIe serves as a perfect solution for any application that requires a simple, compact system for monitoring MADI-delivered audio," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "An added benefit is the mixer's ability to convert between optical and BNC."

The AMP1-MADIe provides a clear, LED-backlit LCD display that shows simultaneous metering and monitoring of any eight user-selected channels, with instant access to eight stored configurations of any eight channels for easy navigation among all 64 channels in a MADI stream. The mixer is packaged in a compact 4-inch deep, 1-RU chassis with level meters, master volume, and channel volume, offering quick muting of selected channels as well as menu access, which can be enabled or disabled via external software control.

Also included on the front panel are balance control, monitor channel select, channel assignment and preset select buttons, built-in speakers, USB port, and headphone jack. Rear panel connectors include both optical and BNC inputs reclocked to optical and BNC outputs, Ethernet connection, stereo L/R analog outputs, a mono mix on XLR, and built-in universal power supply.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-MADIe.zip