Volicon Works With DekTec to Improve Agility in Delivering Sophisticated Media Intelligence Solutions to Market

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 14, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that it is partnering with DekTec, a leading manufacturer of interface cards for the professional DTV market, to leverage the latest commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware most completely and cost-effectively within the Observer(R) video monitoring and logging products. Using DekTec cards with best-in-class hardware, Volicon is positioned to increase its speed and agility in delivering sophisticated, reliable, and affordable solutions that address specific customer needs across an expanding range of use cases. This approach allows Observer users to take advantage of valuable new functionality quickly and with ease.

"DekTec interface cards are designed to enable companies such as Volicon to be as creative as they like in building applications that meet the demands of their existing markets, as well as in developing products that break into new areas," said Stephane Billat, general manager, DekTec America. "Volicon's remarkable growth, even in these challenging economic times, demonstrates that the time has come for the broadcast industry as a whole to embrace this model of product design and delivery."

DekTec provides Volicon with PCIe(R) cards that support a variety of different broadcast I/O interfaces. The company's well-documented API ensures fast and smooth integration of these cards into Observer systems. Allowing Volicon systems to capture video in a broad and growing range of signal formats, including ASI, TSoIP, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T, and DVB-S2 MPEG TS interfaces, the DekTec cards enable Observer adoption across all A/V markets regardless of their transmission standards.

"Because DekTec provides proven cards that are supported by a robust API, we have the freedom and flexibility to focus our engineering efforts on extending the capabilities of Observer software," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "Hardware platforms advance at a rapid pace. Working with DekTec, we can take advantage of those advances rather than waste engineering time designing our own hardware systems. This approach allows us to stay ahead of the curve and maximize our efforts and expertise in bringing valuable new features and capabilities to market quickly."

Information about Volicon and the company's Observer digital video monitoring and logging products is available at www.volicon.com.

About DekTec

DekTec manufactures PC add-on cards, USB and IP devices, and complementary software tools for the professional DTV market. Since the company introduced its first product in 2001, the DekTec portfolio of hardware and software products has grown into a complete, consistent offering. The company is based in Hilversum in the Netherlands, with a North American sales office in Denver and development centers in Eindhoven, Paris, Cambridge, and Tokyo. More information is available online at www.dektec.com.

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

