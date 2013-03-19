Sonnet Technologies at 2013 Musikmesse Show:

Thunderbolt(TM) Expansion Products

Exhibiting for the first time at Musikmesse, Sonnet will feature its latest line of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) expansion solutions configured with compatible PCIe cards from Avid(R), Universal Audio(TM), RME (Synthax), Lynx Studio Technology, and others. Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express family of Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion chassis products enables the use of full-size professional PCIe cards with Apple(R) mini, portable, and all-in-one computers with a Thunderbolt port. All Echo Express products -- which support half- to full-length cards and are available in single- and dual-slot versions -- will be displayed along with the award-winning xMac(TM) mini Server, which houses a Mac(R) mini and two PCIe cards connected via Thunderbolt in a 1U rackmount enclosure. All of Sonnet's Echo Express family and the xMac mini Server feature dual Thunderbolt ports to support daisy-chaining of additional Thunderbolt peripherals.

Echo(TM) Express Pro -- Now Supports Avid(R) ProTools|HDX PCIe(R) Cards

Sonnet's top-of-the-line Echo(TM) Express Pro Thunderbolt(TM) expansion chassis now supports Avid(R) ProTools|HDX PCIe(R) cards, which enable pro audio engineers to build a seamless and highly portable audio editing workflow with just the chassis, one or two HDX cards, and a lightweight computer such as the Apple(R) Mac(R) mini, MacBook Pro(R), or MacBook Air(R). A supplementary connector has been added to the chassis to connect a power cable to PCIe cards that require additional power, including the Avid card. With this upgraded Thunderbolt technology product, plus the purchase of a Sonnet-exclusive power cable kit for Pro Tools|HDX PCIe cards, Mac users no longer have to use a Mac Pro(R) in their workflow in order to exploit the tremendous capabilities of Pro Tools|HDX. The Echo Express Pro is covered by Sonnet's Pro five-year warranty.

The ProTools|HDX PCIe card joins the long list of expansion cards for audio professionals currently supported by the Sonnet Thunderbolt expansion chassis. Other cards include the HDSPe MADI FX from RME (Synthax), the Universal Audio(TM) UAD-2 line, and Lynx Studio Technology's AES16e line.

xMac(TM) mini Server

Sonnet's award-winning xMac(TM) mini Server securely mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe(R) 2.0 slots -- with a 100W power supply for installed cards -- to enable users to harness the power of a full-size pro digital audio interface, DSP accelerator, FireWire(R), and RAID controller cards. Temperature-controlled fans deliver strategic airflow to cool the enclosure that fits easily into any 19-inch or deeper rack. Two Thunderbolt(TM) ports -- one to connect the PCIe slots to the Mac mini and a second for daisy-chaining other Thunderbolt devices -- are included. A USB 3.0 port and a power button on the front panel allow operation of the system without requiring access to the back of the computer. Panel-mount HDMI(R), Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3.0 cables are included to connect the ports on the back of the Mac mini to ports on the back of the xMac mini Server for convenient external connection. One Thunderbolt cable is also included. The xMac mini Server is covered by Sonnet's Pro five-year warranty.

Echo(TM) Express II

Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express II, the newest member of its line of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) expansion products, is now shipping. Featuring two slots, the Echo Express II supports two half-length (up to 7.25 inches long) PCIe expansion cards, such as the Lynx AES16e and the RME HDSPe MADI FX. Equipped with an internal 100W power supply, the Echo Express II is covered by Sonnet's Pro five-year warranty.

Echo(TM) Express SE

The Echo(TM) Express SE is the smallest, most portable member of Sonnet's line of Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe(R) expansion products. This value-priced product offers full Thunderbolt performance and supports a single half-length PCIe expansion card up to 6.6 inches long, such as a Universal Audio UAD-2 Solo, Duo, Quad, or Octo card. The Echo Express SE's rugged case is constructed of aluminum to help dissipate heat from the installed card, as well as to protect it during transport.

Tempo(TM) SSD and Tempo SSD Pro High-Performance 6 Gb/sec PCIe(R) 2.5-Inch SSD Cards

Sonnet's Tempo(TM) SSD and Tempo SSD Pro are PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.0 SATA cards to which one or two solid-state drives (SSDs) are directly attached, with the assembly installing neatly into a PCIe slot without the need for cables or brackets. Unlike other PCIe SSD cards, the Tempo SSD Pro and Tempo SSD utilize widely available 2.5-inch SATA SSDs (sold separately), giving users great flexibility in selecting the SSD capacity and performance that best suit their needs and budget, as well as the option to upgrade easily. Both cards have been updated to support booting in Mac Pro(R) (Early 2008 and newer) computers.

"Across Europe, audio engineers are discovering how Sonnet's Thunderbolt-enabled products can facilitate mobile and on-location workflows using the portable computers of their choice through integration with a host of complementary cards from Avid, RME, Lynx Studio Technology, and other providers," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "We look forward to introducing Musikmesse attendees to Sonnet's full range of Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion solutions for today's audio professionals -- from rackmount systems like our xMac mini Server to our Echo Express desktop solutions."

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.