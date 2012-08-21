RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg Boosts Graphics Productions with Orad

August 21, 2012 – RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg, a member of RTL group, has expanded its use of Orad solutions for its broadcast graphics production. The Orad-driven workflow now includes the Orad HDVG video graphics rendering platform, Maestro on-air graphics suite, 3DPlay controller, 3DWeather weather prediction system and ProSet virtual studio to power the distinct on-air look for all of RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg’s programs including news, sports, finance, magazines, election productions, and more.



“With one general hardware platform for all graphics tasks – Orad’s HDVG – we are able to achieve maximum efficiency. The power of this workstation is unmatched. We produce daily on-air, weather, and interactive graphics with the iPad and, soon, also virtual shows. The modularity of the system helped us face all upcoming tasks by going step by step. We are very satisfied and are looking forward to the new challenge of virtual studio production,” said Jacques van Luijk, Head of Productions at RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg.



RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg, Luxembourg’s largest private TV channel, originally chose Orad’s solutions after observing how other RTL stations utilize Orad solutions to achieve their sophisticated graphics look efficiently.



RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg adopted Orad’s Maestro on-air graphics suite for its main news program, “De Journal,” and for its daily news programs, transmitted 24 hours a day via DVB-T, cable and satellite. Orad’s 3DPlay graphics controller was successfully added shortly afterwards for RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg’s election productions. With the ambition to make the election productions unique, Orad’s Interact with iPad support was added to give on-air personalities the ability to interact with graphics directly from their iPads. Today, 3DPlay and Interact with iPad support are used in many productions, such as news, to display important information on show charts.



RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg also relies daily on Orad’s 3DWeather weather prediction system, integrated with Meteomedia, one of Europe’s leading weather providers, for the main evening weather programs as well as the shorter magazine weather format shows.



In August 2012, RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg will extend its use of Orad solutions by implementing ProSet, Orad’s virtual studio solution, for its weather production.



