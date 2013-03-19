Sound Devices Welcomes Dr. Steve Popovich as Software Engineer

New Addition Furthers Company’s Commitment to Creating Cutting-Edge Products

REEDSBURG, WI, MARCH 19, 2013 — Sound Devices, experts in audio and video products for field production, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Dr. Steve Popovich has joined its engineering team as Staff Firmware/Algorithm Engineer. Popovich will work directly with the Sound Devices research and development team to further enhance the company’s range of firmware and software algorithms for its audio and video products. Popovich brings with him a strong background in audio, systems engineering and software algorithm creation—a unique skill set that will further bolster Sound Devices’ software development efforts.

“Steve is a very talented software coder whom we’ve had the privilege of working with in the past. He has made big contributions with MixAssist on the 788T and other important algorithm developments,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “With more than two decades of experience in the industry, he is a welcome addition to the Sound Devices family. We look forward to his future contributions.”

Popovich’s background in acoustical signal processing began at Digisonix LLC, where he was Director of Research, developing active sound and vibration control technologies applied to silencing HVAC, automotive, aerospace and industrial noise. Since then, he has served in a diverse set of technical and engineering roles in electronic circuit manufacturing, DSP algorithms and embedded software applied to sound, electric motors and vehicle system electronics. His past work has also included supporting audio-related algorithm and software development for videoconferencing products at VTEL.

Popovich most recently served as a faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville (UWP), where he participated in the creation of a collaborative program between UWP and UW-Fox Valley in Menasha, Wisconsin. During this time, Popovich also provided DSP-related consulting services, including work for Sound Devices.

Popovich holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and has been named as inventor on 11 patents.

