Apantac Introduces Extender for EVS XT3 Video Production Server at NAB 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions, is debuting an extender / receiver set for EVS’ XT3 videop roduction server at NAB 2013, booth N4613.

The new MT HOOD EVS XT extender/receiver set (models: EVS-1-E / EVS-1-R) is a convenient and cost-effective method to extend control of the EVS XT3 server.

Using the Apantac EVS-1-E/R extender / receiver set with a single CAT 5e/6 cable, the operator and the EVS XT or XS server range can be up to 600 feet away from each other.A VGA console, PS2 keyboard, and up to two RS-422 controllers are all supported via the single CAT 5e/6x cable and a USB port is reserved for future interface support.

With the use of an RJ45 patch panel, the CAT 5e/6 cable can be easily patched to freely assign the operator positions with the EVS XT3 production servers.

“Our new EVS-1-E/R solution for extending the control of the EVS XT3 server over long distances is a perfect example of how we are leveraging our knowledge of AV extenders and our many years of broadcast experience,” comments Thomas Tang, Apantac president.“This product is an ideal solution for solving the challenges of real-world sports production.”

The EVS XT3 platform is an advanced live production server designed to record, control, and play live video content at the highest levels of speed and reliability.It offers up to 8 channels for SD/HD and 6 channels for 3D/1080p (3G or dual link) and enables operations like replays, slow motion, non-linear editing or streaming while recording.

Apantac will be at NAB 2013, booth N4613.

