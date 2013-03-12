Andorra Telecom Launches New VOD Service With Broadpeak, Sofrecom, and Viaccess-Orca Service Delivery Solutions

RENNES, France -- March 12, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that telecommunications provider Andorra Telecom has deployed Broadpeak's CDN manager and the Viaccess-Orca service delivery platform, along with Sofrecom's know-how, to power a new VOD service. Since 2009, the smooth operation of Andorra's IPTV platform has been guaranteed by Sofrecom, which provides proactive solutions. Sofrecom is the system integrator for Broadpeak's high-performance CDN technologies and Viaccess-Orca's RiGHTv(TM) service delivery platform, to enable Andorra Telecom to cost-effectively deliver a high-quality VOD service to its subscribers.

"We're very proud to have successfully managed the integration of best-of-breed technologies with our partners Broadpeak and Viaccess-Orca," said Jean-Charles Romeu, Sofrecom's Senior Vice President Large Projects and New Services. "We're delighted to have fully satisfied our customer, Andorra Telecom, with a very innovative and reliable solution for its customers."

Using Broadpeak's BkS100 streaming VOD servers, Andorra Telecom can stream SD and HD VOD content from its IPTV network. The streaming servers effectively eliminate jitter that causes network impairments, providing Andorra Telecom subscribers with a superior quality of experience.

"To support an increasing subscriber demand for video-on-demand content, it was important to find a solution that was both flexible and scalable," continued Romeu. "Broadpeak's CDN server technologies feature a massive streaming and recording capacity that can incrementally grow to support our increasing volume of VOD assets. As part of a fully integrated solution that includes Viaccess-Orca's award-winning, scalable service delivery platform, Broadpeak solutions will allow us to cost-effectively add other advanced video services such as nPVR and OTT in the future."

"We are confident that Andorra Telecom will be able to offer a great VOD service to our customers when it is launched," said Joan-Marc Lauga, Andorra Telecom's Chief Technical Officer. "In addition, choosing Broadpeak helped Andorra Telecom to reduce the number of integrations and equipment, and therefore simplifies its future business operations. We believe that we have appointed the best provider, both for our customers and for Andorra Telecom."

Load balancing and failover tasks are managed by Broadpeak's BkM100 unified CDN manager, which has been integrated by Sofrecom experts with the Viaccess-Orca RiGHTv service delivery platform to ensure seamless operation. The BkM100 system allows Andorra Telecom to deliver VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner by optimizing content deployment on its network based on its popularity. Based on a highly customizable, scalable, and open architecture, Viaccess-Orca RiGHTv is a robust service delivery platform that allows Andorra Telecom to reliably create and manage its extensive VOD service.

Throughout the entire system integration process, Sofrecom provided Andorra Telecom with an unmatched engineering expertise of on-demand technology solutions that simplified the installation.

"We are excited to partner with Andorra Telecom, Sofrecom, and Viaccess-Orca to provide Andorran TV subscribers with a comprehensive library of HD video-on-demand content," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Our powerful streaming technologies support value-added services like video on demand while simultaneously reducing a content provider's operating expenses, enabling any size provider around the world to offer the best possible television experience."

"Viaccess-Orca is pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Andorra Telecom through this integration with Broadpeak," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO Viaccess-Orca. "This announcement is a proof point of the viability of our solutions-oriented approach. This covers all needs of Andorra's service from end-to-end, from security to engaging the user to build new revenue and drive subscriber loyalty, all with the flexibility and innovation to grow with the service."

About Viaccess-Orca:

Viaccess-Orca is a visionary partner for content service providers worldwide, thanks to its ability to shape the ultimate content experience wherever viewers are and on whatever device they choose to consume content. The media environment is moving fast, giving the content consumption market a number of continuous technological and business challenges. With integrated products and innovative, business savvy solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps content service providers gain a competitive edge in this market of unmanaged networks and IP-connected devices. Since the user experience (UX) is a critical success factor for operators today, Viaccess-Orca's solutions focus on delivering engaging experiences on all platforms for a new entertainment world. The company assists service providers in creating long term loyalty on the customer journey to discover, choose and consume content in a secure manner. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow us on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

About Sofrecom (www.sofrecom.com)

Sofrecom, a France Telecom-Orange Group subsidiary, has developed over 45 years unique know-how about operator businesses, making it a world leading specialist in telecommunications consultancy and engineering. Its experience of mature and emerging markets, combined with its deep understanding of the structuring changes affecting the telecoms market make it a valued partner for operators, governments and international investor. Over 200 major players in over 100 countries have entrusted strategic projects to Sofrecom: transformation and optimization, technological modernization, innovation and development. Its privileged access to Orange Group's vast resources and innovations enables Sofrecom to propose proven, avant-garde solutions. Sofrecom's strength lies partly in its diversity, with more than 1,400 consultants and experts of 30 nationalities working in 11 local offices worldwide. Sofrecom is a human network, a powerful network of know-how which ties its teams to its customers, to France Telecom-Orange experts, to industrial and local partners. Sofrecom, The Know-How Network. For more information, visit http://www.sofrecom.com/en/.

About Andorra Telecom

Created in 1975, the Telecommunications Service of Andorra (in the future Andorra Telecom) is the public operator that manages and operates, exclusively in Andorra, telecommunications services in general - landline, mobile telephone, transmission data, Internet and other ancillary or supplementary services for telecommunications even regarding to international communications. Andorra Telecom is also responsible for managing the technical infrastructure and national broadcasting networks related to radio and Terrestrial Digital Television (TDT). Andorra Telecom is controlled and managed by a Board of Directors with full responsibility to the Government of Andorra, management, direction and representation of the Service and management, administration and disposal of its goods and resources. For more information, visit http://www.andorratelecom.ad.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

