New Indonesian Satellite Television Service Installs Bittree Video and Audio Patching Solutions in DTH Headend

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 12, 2013 -- Bittree, a manufacturer of high-quality audio and video patching systems, today announced that PT Indonesia Media Televisi (IMTV) has equipped its direct to home (DTH) facility with a suite of 53 Bittree video and audio patchbays. Launching this month, IMTV is a new Indonesian DTH television service that is broadcasting 150 SD and HD channels via the LippoStar satellite operating in the Ku band. IMTV's Bittree solutions were supplied by PT Interindo MultiMedia.

"Indonesia represents one of Southeast Asia's largest and fastest-growing broadcasting markets, and it has enormous potential for Bittree patchbay solutions in both studio and outside broadcasting applications," said Glenn Garrard, president of Bittree. "Interindo Multimedia is doing an excellent job of presenting the advantages of Bittree systems to Indonesian customers, and IMTV -- a promising new DTH offering with tremendous potential -- is a prime example."

For its DTH headend, located west of Jakarta, Indonesia, IMTV has installed 38 Bittree 2 x 26 WECO HD-SDI patch panels and 15 TT (Bantam) 2 x 48 programmable audio patchbays. The Bittree patching system gives engineers a powerful system backbone with which to reconfigure video and audio feeds rapidly.

"After evaluating IMTV's requirements for patching equipment, we did not hesitate to recommend Bittree solutions," said Djundi Karjadi, sales consultant at PT Interindo MultiMedia. "Based on our experience with Bittree installations, we know IMTV will be able to count on the products' long-lasting reliability and a consistently high-quality build -- important factors for helping video operations respond to rapidly changing conditions."

More information about Bittree's full range of video and audio patchbays is available online at www.bittree.com.

