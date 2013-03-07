GlobeCast 'Taking Content Further' at 2013 NAB Show

NEW YORK -- March 7, 2013 -- GlobeCast will be at the 2013 NAB Show presenting solutions for broadcasters who want to take their content further -- both geographically and technically. Over-the-top (OTT) television delivery and multiregional solutions for content management and distribution are among the areas being highlighted at booth SU4911.

As the broadcast world becomes more complex, GlobeCast aims to help broadcasters both expand and simplify their distribution strategies. GlobeCast sales staff from around the world will be on hand to meet with broadcast clients and vendors to find multiscreen solutions for broadcast delivery.

The company's range of solutions addresses content providers and broadcasters of any size.

Presentations and demos at booth SU4911 will include:

* Global playout and origination

* Content management

* B-to-B solutions for OTT Delivery

* Content aggregation and distribution

* MyGlobeTV(TM), a broadband-delivered television platform for the Americas

GlobeCast will once again be exhibiting alongside its sister company, Netia.

