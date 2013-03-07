Sonnet Announces 10-Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express Network Adapter Cards

One-Port and Two-Port PCIe(R) Network Adapter Cards are OS X(R)-, Windows(R)-, and Thunderbolt(TM)-Compatible

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 7, 2013 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the launch of its Presto(TM) 10GbE 1-Port and Presto 10GbE Server 2-Port 10-Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) PCIe cards. These Sonnet adapter cards enable users to connect their computers and servers to high-speed infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard, which offers up to 10 times the performance of Gigabit Ethernet, the common wired network connection included with most computers today.

Data centers are adopting the 10GbE standard increasingly for wired networking and specialized applications such as HD video editing using high-performance shared storage systems, yet few Windows(R) PCs and no Mac(R) computers offer this interface option. Sonnet's Presto 10GbE 1-Port and Presto 10GbE Server 2-Port 10GbE PCIe cards are perfect for high-performance computing for which low latency, high bandwidth, and low CPU overhead are required. Their increased throughput performance and low-host CPU utilization are achieved with stateless offloads, allowing the user's computer to perform better while large files transfers or high-I/O operations take place.

Both Presto 10GbE network adapters are low-profile x8 PCIe adapter cards that install easily into the PCIe slot of a computer or Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe expansion chassis. Both cards connect to a switch or other 10GbE interface via fiber-optic or copper cable (sold separately). Sonnet offers either short-range (up to 300 meters) or long-range (up to 10 kilometers) SFP+ transceivers for the Presto 10GbE cards, as well as the ability to use cost-effective direct-attach copper (up to 7 meters). Both cards are easily configured using either the OS X(R) Network control panel or the Windows Device Manager, and are optimized for use over Thunderbolt.

The Presto 10GbE 1-Port card is suited for most applications, providing greatly enhanced performance for a wide variety of applications. The Presto 10GbE Server 2-Port card is suited for use in servers and in applications where redundancy is critical, supporting transparent failover to keep the user's computer connected in case a single cable is disconnected or one of the ports fails. When used with a Mac computer, it also supports link aggregation.

"The Sonnet Presto 10GbE PCIe cards are a natural addition to our high-performance lineup of PCIe cards that are priced very competitively," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "These new Sonnet products provide users with two additional solutions that are simply powerful."

The Presto 10GbE 1-Port (part number G10E-SFP-E) and Presto 10GbE Server 2-Port (part number G10E-SFP-2X-E2) cards, and the 10GBase-SR SFP+ (part number G10E-SFP-SR) and 10Base-LR SFP+ (part number G10E-SFP-LR) transceivers are available now. More information on these products and pricing is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/computercards/index.html.

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

