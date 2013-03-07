SSL Expands Capability of C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console with Release of New V6 Software at NAB 2013

New Features Enhance Operational Efficiency

LAS VEGAS – Solid State Logic debuts its new V6 Software for the industry-leading C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console at NAB 2013 (Booth C2617). Demonstrating ongoing development of the C100 HDS, the V6 Software release offers new features that introduce significant workflow efficiencies for operators.

“The C100 is a mature, proven product that continues to exceed the expectations of broadcasters around the world,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “This new V6 software release introduces some significant features that will further improve the speed and efficiency with which engineers can operate. SSL is always listening to its clients and is involved in a process of continual development. The result is a superb broadcast production platform with an incredibly deep feature set that operators love.”

Highlights of the V6 upgrade include ‘Function Key Macros,’ a feature which reduces the number of physical actions required to achieve specific tasks by allowing multiple two state console switching functions to be grouped as a Macro and then actioned via soft keys, GPIs and fader functions. Another feature is ‘HyperRoute,’ which makes the already superior SSL routing system even better. The C100 routing system uniquely allows operators to use a versatile source and destination group-based approach with operation from the actual control surface, rather than a separate computer. HyperRoute introduces an additional destination-based routing structure which has the benefit of displaying destination source assignments without having to re-navigate through the source>destination path. The console’s new ‘Assignable Delay Modules’ make integrating a wider range of external sources into live-to-air feeds quicker and easier. A total of 32 of the 64 available delays can now be routed anywhere, including Aux and Monitor inserts, or external I/O destinations that pick up internal or external sources as inputs. A new ‘Control Surface Screen Saver’ extends the operational life of the console control surface by switching off all of the OLED displays and screens when not in use.

SSL’s ‘Dialogue Automix’ feature has won widespread acclaim as the finest system available for controlling audio levels and maintaining consistent ambience in the fast-paced environment of multi-mic news and panel shows. A new ‘Automix Overide’ function makes the best even better with an option to automatically close the pre fader feed to the Dialogue Automix system when the participants channel fader is closed.

V6 Software for C100 HDS is available now.

For more information visit www.solidstatelogic.com.

For detailed specifications and cost options contact sales@solidstatelogic.com.

